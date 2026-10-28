Lavish buying! Salim Merchant's ₹12.85 crore Mumbai property deal: Inside the singer's latest real estate purchase

Composer and singer Salim Merchant, one half of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, has purchased commercial property in Mumbai's Santacruz alongside four other buyers for ₹12.85 crore, according to real estate data platform CRE Matrix.
The transaction was reportedly registered on October 7, with the buyers paying ₹77.10 lakh in stamp duty. According to CRE Matrix, Merchant holds a 50% ownership stake, while each of the other four buyers owns 12.5%.
The deal covers commercial units with a combined carpet area of 1,285 sq ft and includes a car parking space. The property was purchased from Shreeja Devcon Private Limited.
The commercial premises are located on the ground and first floors of DLH Mangal Murti in Santacruz, Mumbai. The ground-floor unit has a carpet area of 575 sq ft, while the first-floor unit spans 710 sq ft. Together, the premises have a total carpet area of 1,285 sq ft, in addition to a car parking space.
The transaction places Merchant among entertainment industry personalities who have purchased commercial property in Mumbai.
Salim Merchant is not the only singer to have purchased commercial property in Mumbai. Singer Sonu Nigam was recently reported to have bought three commercial units in Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore.
Several Bollywood personalities have also invested in Mumbai's real estate market, either through property acquisitions or leasing arrangements intended to generate rental income, according to real estate specialists.
Among the celebrities who have invested in real estate in the city are Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.
Salim Merchant is one half of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, which he formed with his sibling Sulaiman Merchant. The duo has roots in the Kutch region of Gujarat.
Salim-Sulaiman made their debut as composers with the 1997 film Hameshaa. They gained recognition with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and rose to mainstream prominence in the 2000s with films including Hum Tum, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, No Entry, Salaam Namaste and Dhoom 2.
Alongside his work as a composer, Salim has also established himself as a singer. His popular songs include Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year, Shukran Allah from Kurbaan and Aashayein from Iqbal.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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