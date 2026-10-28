Lavish buying! Salim Merchant's ₹12.85 crore Mumbai property deal: Inside the singer's latest real estate purchase

Composer and singer Salim Merchant, one half of the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, has purchased commercial property in Mumbai's Santacruz alongside four other buyers for ₹12.85 crore, according to real estate data platform CRE Matrix.

The transaction was reportedly registered on October 7, with the buyers paying ₹77.10 lakh in stamp duty. According to CRE Matrix, Merchant holds a 50% ownership stake, while each of the other four buyers owns 12.5%.

The deal covers commercial units with a combined carpet area of 1,285 sq ft and includes a car parking space. The property was purchased from Shreeja Devcon Private Limited.

Inside Salim Merchant's ₹ 12.85 crore Mumbai property deal The commercial premises are located on the ground and first floors of DLH Mangal Murti in Santacruz, Mumbai. The ground-floor unit has a carpet area of 575 sq ft, while the first-floor unit spans 710 sq ft. Together, the premises have a total carpet area of 1,285 sq ft, in addition to a car parking space.

The transaction places Merchant among entertainment industry personalities who have purchased commercial property in Mumbai.

Sonu Nigam, other Bollywood celebrities invest in Mumbai real estate Salim Merchant is not the only singer to have purchased commercial property in Mumbai. Singer Sonu Nigam was recently reported to have bought three commercial units in Andheri West for a combined ₹17 crore.

Several Bollywood personalities have also invested in Mumbai's real estate market, either through property acquisitions or leasing arrangements intended to generate rental income, according to real estate specialists.

Among the celebrities who have invested in real estate in the city are Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

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Who is Salim Merchant? Salim Merchant is one half of the composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, which he formed with his sibling Sulaiman Merchant. The duo has roots in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Salim-Sulaiman made their debut as composers with the 1997 film Hameshaa. They gained recognition with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and rose to mainstream prominence in the 2000s with films including Hum Tum, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, No Entry, Salaam Namaste and Dhoom 2.