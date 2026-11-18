Listed flexible and managed office operators are stepping up expansion across cities as enterprise clients and global capability centres (GCCs) increasingly turn to flexible workspaces for greater operational agility.
Companies such as Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd, IndiQube Spaces Ltd, Awfis Space Solutions Ltd and WeWork India Management Ltd saw their revenue grow in the first half of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), driven by increased leasing, expansion of managed space and rental escalations. They expect demand to strengthen further.