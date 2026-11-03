Mannat's ₹300-crore valuation, heritage status and renovation: How Shah Rukh Khan's dream home evolved

Mannat is one of Mumbai's most recognisable homes. Located in Bandra, the sea-facing property is closely linked with Shah Rukh Khan. Fans often gather outside its gates to catch a glimpse of the actor, especially on his birthday and during Eid. But the house has a history that goes back many years before Khan bought it.

The property is now estimated to be worth around ₹300 crore, according to media reports. This is a reported estimate and not an official valuation. Mannat has also received heritage status, which means that any major changes to the original building must follow certain rules.

Its recent renovation has brought the property back into the news. The work includes changes to the building behind the original bungalow, while the heritage structure itself remains protected.

From Villa Vienna to Mannat Before Shah Rukh Khan bought it, the house was known as Villa Vienna. The property has a long history, and reports have linked it to several owners over the years.

According to research cited by The Indian Express, the mansion was once associated with the Dubash family and businessman Nariman Dubash. It later came into the hands of diamond merchant and film producer Bharat Shah.

Shah Rukh Khan bought the property in 2001. Reports have mentioned different prices for the purchase, including ₹13 crore and ₹18 crore. The exact amount has not been publicly confirmed.

The actor had reportedly noticed the house while shooting the song Chaand Taare for his 1997 film Yes Boss. He was drawn to the property and later bought it. The house was first renamed Jannat before becoming Mannat.

After the purchase, the property was changed to suit the needs of Khan and his family. Gauri Khan played an important role in designing the interiors. The family also added an annexe behind the original bungalow, giving them more space.

Over the years, Mannat became more than a family home. Its location, design and connection with Shah Rukh Khan turned it into a popular landmark in Mumbai.

Why does Mannat have heritage status Mannat's heritage status is important because it limits the changes that can be made to the original building.

The bungalow was first listed as a Grade III heritage property in 1995. In 2006, the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee upgraded it to Grade II-B.

This status recognises the building's history and architectural value. It also means that the owners cannot make major changes to the original structure without following the required rules and getting the necessary approvals.

The current renovation is mainly focused on the annexe behind the old bungalow. This is different from adding more floors to the original heritage building.

What is changing during the renovation? Shah Rukh Khan and his family moved out of Mannat in April 2025 so that renovation and repair work could begin. They shifted temporarily to a home in Mumbai's Pali Hill area.

The renovation plan includes adding two floors to the annexe. Reports said the work would increase the built-up area by around 616 square metres. Repairs and other changes to the existing structure are also part of the project.

The work needed coastal regulation clearance because Mannat is close to the Arabian Sea. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority granted permission, but the approval was challenged by activist Santosh Daundkar before the National Green Tribunal.

The tribunal dismissed the challenge in September 2025, allowing the work to move ahead. In July 2026, the Supreme Court also dismissed an appeal against the coastal clearance.

The renovation has drawn attention because of the size of the property and its reported value. In October 2026, real estate developer Anand Pandit also spoke about the additional floors being built at the rear of the property.

Mannat's story is closely linked with Shah Rukh Khan's journey in the film industry. What was once known as Villa Vienna is now one of Mumbai's best-known celebrity homes. Its reported value of ₹300 crore has added to public interest, but the property is also protected by its heritage status.