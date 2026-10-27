Mumbai luxury real estate: Naman Xana homes average ₹152 crore each; Godrej Trilogy leads sales

Mumbai's top 10 luxury residential projects recorded registered home sales worth ₹6,116 crore across 496 transactions in the first half of FY27, between April and September 2026. Naman Xana recorded the highest average transaction value at approximately ₹152 crore per home, while Godrej Trilogy Seafront topped the list by total sales value, according to a report by Lighthouse Luxury, powered by property registration intelligence platform Zapkey.
Three homes at Naman Xana were sold for a combined ₹456 crore during the six-month period, translating into an average transaction value of ₹152 crore per home. The project recorded the highest average ticket size among Mumbai's top 10 luxury residential developments covered in the report.
Located on Worli Seaface in Mumbai, Naman Xana is an ultra-luxury residential skyscraper developed by the Shree Naman Group and designed by Talati & Partners LLP. The project has gained national prominence for setting records in India's luxury residential property market, Business Standard reported.
Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Worli emerged as Mumbai's leading luxury residential project by registered sales value in the first half of FY27. The development recorded 54 home sales worth a combined ₹1,199 crore between April and September 2026, according to the report.
Oberoi Elysian ranked second, with 67 homes sold for ₹899 crore, followed by Rustomjee Crown, which recorded 51 transactions worth ₹622 crore.
The top 10 projects collectively recorded 496 registered transactions worth ₹6,116 crore during the six-month period. The ranking was based on the total value of registered home sales rather than the number of units sold.
Godrej Trilogy Seafront recorded an average transaction value of ₹22.2 crore across its 54 registered sales. Oberoi Elysian followed with an average of ₹13.4 crore, while Rustomjee Crown recorded ₹12.2 crore per transaction.
Prestige Nautilus registered 18 home sales worth ₹571 crore, translating into an average transaction value of ₹31.7 crore. This was the second-highest average among the 10 projects after Naman Xana.
Lodha The Park recorded 76 transactions worth ₹563 crore, with an average transaction value of ₹7.4 crore. Runwal Raaya registered sales worth ₹550 crore across 36 homes.
Naman Xana recorded three transactions worth ₹456 crore, translating into an average value of approximately ₹152 crore per home.
Oberoi Sky City and Bombay Realty Island City Center each recorded registered sales worth ₹422 crore. Godrej Reserve completed the top 10 list with ₹412 crore in sales.
The figures highlight the variation in average transaction values across Mumbai's leading luxury residential developments. Naman Xana recorded an average of approximately ₹152 crore per transaction, compared with ₹31.7 crore at Prestige Nautilus and ₹22.2 crore at Godrej Trilogy Seafront.
Oberoi Elysian recorded an average transaction value of ₹13.4 crore, while Rustomjee Crown averaged ₹12.2 crore. At the lower end of the list, Oberoi Sky City recorded an average of ₹6.7 crore, while Godrej Reserve averaged ₹5.7 crore.
The report covers registered residential sale transactions in the Mumbai region priced at ₹5 crore or more during the six months from April to September 2026.
The reported values reflect the recorded consideration for the properties and exclude stamp duty, registration fees and GST. The data may be revised as delayed registrations are recorded.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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