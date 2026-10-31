Mumbai's Garib Nagar cleared after rehabilitation of 94 families, paving way for new Bandra Terminus platform

Western Railway has demolished the remaining 94 structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, Mumbai, after the rehabilitation of all eligible project-affected persons (PAPs).
The demolition, carried out on Friday, 30 October, clears the way for railway infrastructure expansion around Bandra Terminus.
The structures had remained standing after an earlier demolition drive in May 2026, as authorities had agreed to retain them until eligible occupants received alternative accommodation. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has now allotted permanent homes to all 94 eligible PAPs and handed over possession.
The latest demolition follows an October 23, 2026, order of the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition (Lodging) No. 8840 of 2026. While disposing of the petition, the court directed eligible occupants to vacate the premises within a week and instructed railway authorities to demolish the structures within 48 hours thereafter.
According to Western Railway, clearing the remaining land will help move forward with several infrastructure projects planned in the Bandra area. The proposals include an additional railway platform, expanded train maintenance facilities and improvements to passenger movement at the terminus.
One of the major proposed developments is an integrated railway complex on the eastern side of Bandra Terminus. The project is aimed at improving passenger access and providing better facilities at the long-distance railway terminal.
A key part of the plan is the construction of an additional platform, identified as Platform 8. The railway also intends to expand its train stabling facilities, which are used to park trains when they are not in service.
The expansion is expected to give Western Railway more room to accommodate trains at the terminus. Alongside this, the railway plans to upgrade its train maintenance infrastructure and relocate or develop additional facilities required for maintenance work.
The proposed development also covers passenger circulation areas and holding spaces. These facilities are important for managing crowds, particularly during busy hours and when long-distance trains arrive or depart.
The wider plan is to improve the station's ability to handle passenger traffic while increasing the space available for train operations and maintenance.
Western Railway had carried out a major demolition exercise in Garib Nagar in May 2026, removing hundreds of structures from railway land. However, the remaining 94 structures were not demolished at the time to allow eligible project-affected residents to receive permanent alternative accommodation.
The rehabilitation process was handled by MMRDA, which allotted homes to all 94 eligible PAPs and completed the handover before the latest demolition.
The 23 October Bombay High Court order subsequently set out the timeline for vacating the premises and removing the structures. With the rehabilitation process completed, Western Railway proceeded with the demolition on 30 October.
The clearance is an important step in the railway's proposed redevelopment of the Bandra area. However, the demolition itself does not mean that construction of the additional platform or the other proposed facilities has been completed or that a commissioning date has been announced.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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