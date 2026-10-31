Mumbai's Garib Nagar cleared after rehabilitation of 94 families, paving way for new Bandra Terminus platform

Western Railway has demolished the remaining 94 structures at Garib Nagar in Bandra East, Mumbai, after the rehabilitation of all eligible project-affected persons (PAPs).

Western Railway demolishes 94 structures at Mumbai's Garib Nagar for Bandra Terminus expansion The demolition, carried out on Friday, 30 October, clears the way for railway infrastructure expansion around Bandra Terminus.

The structures had remained standing after an earlier demolition drive in May 2026, as authorities had agreed to retain them until eligible occupants received alternative accommodation. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has now allotted permanent homes to all 94 eligible PAPs and handed over possession.

The latest demolition follows an October 23, 2026, order of the Bombay High Court in Writ Petition (Lodging) No. 8840 of 2026. While disposing of the petition, the court directed eligible occupants to vacate the premises within a week and instructed railway authorities to demolish the structures within 48 hours thereafter.

According to Western Railway, clearing the remaining land will help move forward with several infrastructure projects planned in the Bandra area. The proposals include an additional railway platform, expanded train maintenance facilities and improvements to passenger movement at the terminus.

What will come up on the cleared land at Garib Nagar? One of the major proposed developments is an integrated railway complex on the eastern side of Bandra Terminus. The project is aimed at improving passenger access and providing better facilities at the long-distance railway terminal.

A key part of the plan is the construction of an additional platform, identified as Platform 8. The railway also intends to expand its train stabling facilities, which are used to park trains when they are not in service.

The expansion is expected to give Western Railway more room to accommodate trains at the terminus. Alongside this, the railway plans to upgrade its train maintenance infrastructure and relocate or develop additional facilities required for maintenance work.

The proposed development also covers passenger circulation areas and holding spaces. These facilities are important for managing crowds, particularly during busy hours and when long-distance trains arrive or depart.

The wider plan is to improve the station's ability to handle passenger traffic while increasing the space available for train operations and maintenance.

Why were the 94 structures left untouched during the May demolition drive? Western Railway had carried out a major demolition exercise in Garib Nagar in May 2026, removing hundreds of structures from railway land. However, the remaining 94 structures were not demolished at the time to allow eligible project-affected residents to receive permanent alternative accommodation.

The rehabilitation process was handled by MMRDA, which allotted homes to all 94 eligible PAPs and completed the handover before the latest demolition.

The 23 October Bombay High Court order subsequently set out the timeline for vacating the premises and removing the structures. With the rehabilitation process completed, Western Railway proceeded with the demolition on 30 October.