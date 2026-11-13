Named after Shah Rukh Khan, designed by Gauri Khan, Danube's Dubai penthouses at ₹50 crore sold out on launch day

Danube Properties has confirmed that the penthouses at Shahrukhz Residences, named after Shah Rukh Khan, have completely sold out after the launch day. Located in Dubai Maritime City, the fully furnished waterfront project offered penthouses designed by Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. Each of these penthouses was priced at ₹500 million or ₹50 crore.
The popular Danube project was unveiled at a launch event which took place at Coca-Cola Arena on November 11. Among the attendees at the event were Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.
Shahrukhz Residences offered fully furnished apartments at a starting price of AED 1.65 million or ₹4.22 crore. The company reportedly offered an easy 30:70 payment plan where buyers can pay 30 per cent during the under-construction stage, while the rest of the amount can be paid during handover.
Gauri Khan, who designed the exclusive penthouses of the project, had previously said, "When I was brought on board to design the penthouses at #ShaharukhzResidencesbyDanube, @adelsajan and I realised we shared a very similar vision. We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort or practicality. From spacious living areas and statement kitchens to beautiful finishes, walk-in wardrobes and the smallest details, we wanted every corner to feel luxurious but still very much like home. And with endless sea views and a beautiful waterfront setting, it all comes together so wonderfully."
The luxury project boasts more than 40 amenities, such as a longevity lounge with cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red-light therapy beds, infrared saunas, aqua-themed play areas, sports amenities, children's daycare, cycling/jogging tracks, rooftop King's Club and a private yacht.
According to Shah Rukh Khan, the project is a reflection of "living life king style".
The residential project was launched after the success of the company's previous project named after the superstar. Their commercial tower, SHAHRUKHZ by Danube, located on Sheikh Zayed Road, was launched in November 2025 at a reported cost of ₹3,500 crore. The 1-million sq ft commercial tower was said to be sold out on its launch day, with sales surpassing ₹5,000 crore.
However, the company has not yet revealed the overall cost of its residential project.
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