New York court revives 88-yr-old woman’s ₹ ₹141 cr inheritance battle; daughter made her sign documents while medicated

Ann Giurdanella spent decades building a real estate business in New York alongside her husband, Robert. During their 64-year marriage, the couple purchased, renovated, and managed 14 buildings in Manhattan's East Village. These properties eventually formed the foundation of a family real estate empire worth more than $45 million ( ₹424 crore), according to a 2026 ruling by the New York Appellate Division, First Department.

However, following Robert's death in December 2021, Ann alleged that she was pressured into signing legal documents while under medication. She later discovered that she had missed the deadline to claim her legally entitled share of her husband's estate, The New York Post and Justia U.S. Law reported.

In October 2026, an appellate court overturned an earlier decision that had dismissed her case on the grounds that it was filed too late. The latest ruling does not guarantee that Ann will receive the inheritance she is seeking. Instead, it has revived her petition and directed the Surrogate's Court to conduct a hearing.

The dispute centres on whether Ann's daughter, Christine Giurdanella-Renzi, and the family's former lawyer can be barred from invoking the missed deadline because of alleged concealment and conflicts of interest. Here is a closer look at the case and the allegations, according to reports.

How Ann and Robert Giurdanella built their $45 million real estate empire Ann and Robert accumulated substantial property holdings over several decades of marriage. According to court documents, their portfolio included full or partial ownership in nine residential rental buildings, commercial premises and other properties in and around New York's East Village.

The couple divided responsibilities in their business, with Ann overseeing everyday property operations while Robert looked after its finances, the appellate ruling stated.

Their business interests also extended into construction. Robert's obituary, cited by The New York Post, mentioned the family's construction company, Giurdanella Bros. Inc., which reportedly employed over 40 people. The family also established Bella Tile Co. to provide employment opportunities for relatives and their in-laws.

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Apart from the real estate holdings, the estate comprised approximately $1 million in cash, a condominium in Florida and a home in Putnam County.

Despite the considerable value of the family's assets, Ann claimed that she received just around $133,000 following her husband's death. She is seeking a substantially larger portion of the estate, with The New York Post reporting that her claim amounts to $15 million ( ₹141 crore).

She has argued that the estate planning arrangements and trusts effectively deprived her of control over the wealth she had helped accumulate throughout the marriage.

What happened to Robert Giurdanella's estate after his death? Robert died on December 6, 2021. Around a year before his death, he had signed a pour-over will and established a revocable trust, transferring his interests in the family's real estate companies into it.

Ann maintained that she was unaware of these arrangements.

Under the trust structure, their daughter Christine was appointed executor as well as successor trustee. Ann, meanwhile, was entitled to receive income from the trust but did not have independent authority to withdraw its principal.

Widow alleges she was made to sign legal documents while medicated

Ann's legal petition describes the period following her husband's death as one in which she was particularly vulnerable.

She was admitted to hospital before being moved to a rehabilitation facility. According to her account, she returned home in early February 2022 while taking Lorazepam, an anti-anxiety medication.

A video referred to in the appellate court's ruling allegedly shows Christine bringing estate-related paperwork to her mother. Ann can reportedly be seen signing the documents while appearing medicated and impaired, without reading or understanding their contents.

The paperwork included a waiver and consent relating to probate, along with proposed mirror-image wills and trust documents intended for Ann.

Ann accused the family's longtime lawyer, Gregg Weiss, of preparing the documents without providing her with advance copies or explaining their implications. She also alleged that he neither reviewed the paperwork with her nor ensured that she understood what she was signing.

Weiss has rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless, according to The New York Post.

Why did Ann miss the deadline to claim her share of the estate? New York law generally allows a surviving husband or wife to seek an elective share of their deceased spouse's estate. The required notice must be filed within six months of the issuance of letters testamentary and, ordinarily, no later than two years after the spouse's death.

Courts can permit additional time if sufficient grounds are established. However, such an extension cannot go beyond one year after the letters are issued.

In Robert's case, letters testamentary were issued in March 2022, appointing Christine as executor. Ann eventually submitted her notice of election in November 2024, after engaging a new lawyer in September that year.

By then, the prescribed period had expired. The appellate court also acknowledged that her application had been filed beyond the statutory deadline.

However, the key issue before the judges was whether Christine and Weiss could legally rely on the delay, given Ann's allegations that important information had been withheld from her and that this had prevented her from exercising her rights in time.

The appellate majority held that her claims warranted further examination through a hearing.

What is equitable estoppel, and how does it apply to Ann's case? The appellate court relied on a legal principle known as equitable estoppel.

In straightforward terms, this doctrine can prevent someone from using a missed legal deadline as a defence if their own alleged actions caused another person to miss that deadline.

The judges clarified that equitable estoppel does not change or extend the time limits prescribed by law. Rather, it can stop a party from taking advantage of a deadline when its own conduct may have contributed to the delay.

Ann alleged that Christine occupied three influential positions simultaneously: executor of Robert's estate, trustee of the family trust and attorney-in-fact under a broad power of attorney.

She further claimed that Weiss appeared to act on behalf of both mother and daughter without informing her about her right to claim an elective share, the actual value of the estate or the provisions governing the trust.

The court also considered Ann's personal circumstances. She was 88 years old, had studied up to the eighth grade and did not have internet access or specialised knowledge.

Against this background, the judges observed that understanding the existence and legal implications of an elective-share claim would not necessarily have been straightforward for her.

The ruling also made an important distinction between family disagreements and actual knowledge of legal rights. According to the court, simply being aware of tensions within the family did not mean Ann knew about the trust, the estate's value or her right to seek a statutory share.

Ann also raises questions about the income generated by the estate

The inheritance dispute is not limited to the distribution of Robert's properties. Ann has also questioned how the income generated from the family's financial assets has been managed since his death.

According to the appellate decision, a separate marital trust held stocks and bonds worth tens of millions of dollars. Based on the court's assessment, Ann should have received at least $2 million in income from these investments during the two-and-a-half years following Robert's death.

However, the ruling noted that Christine had transferred only approximately $133,000 to her mother during that period.

Ann has also accused her daughter of improperly using her Social Security benefits and taking control of the family's Florida condominium. Christine has denied these allegations.

Ann's $15 million lawsuit against former family lawyer The New York Post reported that Ann initiated a separate $15 million lawsuit against Weiss in September 2025. The complaint accused him of fraud, legal malpractice and negligence.

Meanwhile, lawyers representing Christine have relied on earlier court decisions that rejected Ann's claims. Weiss has also denied any wrongdoing.

The latest appellate ruling does not establish whether these allegations are true or determine who is ultimately entitled to the disputed assets. Its immediate effect is to revive Ann's inheritance petition and ensure that the circumstances surrounding the missed deadline are examined in court.

The upcoming hearing is expected to consider issues involving the disclosure of estate information, Ann's ability to understand the documents she signed, the responsibilities of those managing the estate and the alleged conflicts of interest.

What does the appellate court's decision mean for Ann?

Although the ruling does not amount to a final victory, it gives Ann another opportunity to pursue the inheritance claim she has been fighting for.

The appellate judges concluded that, if established, her allegations could support the argument that people she trusted had prevented her from protecting her legal interests during a period when she was dealing with bereavement, illness and vulnerability.

The case also draws attention to the legal safeguards available to elderly people and surviving spouses when dealing with wills, trusts and inheritance arrangements.

It highlights the importance of obtaining independent legal advice before signing estate-related documents, waivers or powers of attorney. It also underlines the responsibilities of executors, trustees and lawyers to act in their clients' interests and provide relevant information, particularly when multiple family members have overlapping roles.

What began as a family dispute over a real estate portfolio worth more than $45 million has now developed into a legal battle over transparency, fiduciary responsibilities and a widow's right to claim her share of the wealth she helped build.