Noida amends Master Plan 2031: Can nearly 13,000 farmers finally get their long-pending residential plots?

The Noida Authority has amended its Master Plan 2031 to address a long-running dispute over residential plots promised to farmers whose land was acquired for the city's development.
The change allows the Authority to plan the pending 5% plots on land adjoining existing village settlements, potentially helping nearly 13,000 farmers awaiting allotment.
Around 12,800 beneficiaries are still waiting for developed plots, according to farmers. The delay has continued despite the Authority having paid enhanced compensation in cases covered by the land acquisition dispute.
Under the existing policies, Noida offers farmers developed plots equivalent to 5% of the acquired land. The corresponding provisions in Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities are 6% and 7% respectively.
The Authority has faced difficulty finding suitable land for the remaining allotments as much of Noida has already been developed under the 2031 master plan.
The latest amendment is intended to provide another option by allowing plots to be planned on land next to village abadi areas.
The amendment changes the zoning regulations under Section 7.3.1 of Master Plan 2031. It allows the Authority to consider land adjoining existing village settlements for planning the pending 5% residential plots.
Noida Authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh said identifying locations for the remaining plots had become difficult as the master plan approached full implementation.
The amendment, he said, was intended to help address farmers' demand for an early resolution.
However, the decision does not mean that plots will be allotted immediately. The Authority will first invite public objections and suggestions before forwarding the proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for approval.
Suitable land will then have to be identified and acquired before eligible farmers can receive their plots.
The dispute has its roots in the Allahabad High Court's October 2011 ruling in the Gajraj versus State of Uttar Pradesh case. The court directed that affected landowners covered by the ruling receive additional compensation of 64.7% over the amount already paid.
It also ordered allotment of developed residential plots equivalent to 10% of the acquired land, subject to a limit of 2,500 square metres.
This 10% direction is separate from Noida's existing 5% policy and remains central to the farmers' demands. On 7 October, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Manch) protested outside the Authority's Sector 96 office, seeking allotment of developed plots and resolution of pending cases.
The scale of acquisition has added to the challenge. Master Plan 2031 envisages acquisition of 15,279 hectares, while a 2021 Comptroller and Auditor General audit recorded that Noida Authority had acquired nearly 12,375 hectares across 69 villages between 1976 and 2020.
The Uttar Pradesh government had also set up a three-member committee in February 2024 to examine the farmers' demands.
The panel submitted its report in August that year, stating that several demands were not found justified or practical on the basis of the documentary evidence examined.
The amendment could encourage further development in villages such as Hajipur, Salarpur, Bhangel and Sorkha, which are close to established sectors. Land values in these areas could also come under pressure as development activity increases. However, the impact will depend on the availability of suitable land, government approval and the pace of allotments.
For now, the amendment offers a possible way forward, but farmers will have to wait for the next stages of the process before the promised plots become a reality.
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