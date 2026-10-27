OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder’s blueprint for turning pop hits into premium real estate and brand equity

Ryan Tedder has spent years creating some of the biggest pop songs of his generation. As the frontman of OneRepublic, he is known for hits such as Counting Stars and Apologize. As a songwriter and producer, he has also worked with major artists, including Beyoncé, Adele and Taylor Swift. But his ambitions extend well beyond music.

From songwriting to real estate Tedder has built a business portfolio spanning commercial real estate, music publishing, consumer brands, and investments. His approach is based on a simple idea: while a hit song can generate millions, success in the music industry is never guaranteed. Building businesses outside entertainment offers another way to generate income over the long term.

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A report by The Real Deal placed his commercial property portfolio at close to $1 billion in assets across 12 US states. The holdings reportedly include office buildings, industrial properties, multifamily housing and retail spaces. The report also highlighted his interest in New York City, where uncertainty in the property market could present opportunities for investors.

Tedder has spoken about the unpredictable nature of the music business and the need to build financial security beyond songwriting and touring. In a 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, he discussed his interest in real estate and other investments.

His approach involves learning about a business before committing money to it. In a 2022 interview with American Express, Tedder said he had studied commercial property through books and online resources before making investments.

The reasoning is straightforward. A songwriter can spend months creating music without knowing whether it will become a hit. Even successful artists experience quieter periods between albums and tours. Property investments can provide another source of income, although they carry risks such as maintenance costs, vacancies, borrowing expenses and falling property values.

Tedder has also invested in residential property. In 2017, he purchased a West Hollywood home for $8.25 million through a company associated with him. His wider property interests have included homes in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates.

Turning music into a business asset Real estate is only one part of Tedder's strategy. His songwriting catalogue has also become a valuable asset.

In January 2021, private equity firm KKR agreed to acquire a majority stake in the publishing rights associated with Tedder and OneRepublic's catalogue. Reuters reported that the deal covered nearly 500 songs, with the catalogue valued at close to $200 million by a source familiar with the transaction. KKR did not officially confirm the valuation.

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The catalogue included songs such as Apologize and Counting Stars, alongside tracks Tedder co-wrote for other artists. Music rights can continue generating revenue through streaming, radio play, licensing and use in films and advertisements, sometimes long after a song's initial release.

In March 2025, Tedder signed a global publishing agreement with Runner Music, the company he co-founded with Ron Laffitte and Andrew Sparkler. The arrangement covers his catalogue from 2021 onwards, including OneRepublic's I Ain't Worried, Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus' II MOST WANTED, Tate McRae's greedy and LISA's Rockstar.

His business interests also include MAD TASTY, a sparkling water brand, and emu, a hand sanitiser venture launched during the pandemic. These businesses offer opportunities beyond music, although their success depends on attracting customers and competing in crowded markets.

Building beyond the next hit Tedder's strategy does not guarantee success. Property markets can weaken, music tastes change and new businesses can struggle. However, spreading investments across different sectors means his financial future does not depend entirely on his next song or tour.

He continues to work as a musician and producer. In January 2026, Concord Originals announced a partnership with him on an original film musical provisionally titled Bleeding Love, built around songs from his catalogue, including Apologize, Counting Stars and I Lived.