Pakistan's Dany Group has bought the former residence of the US Consul General in Karachi for a reported $25 million (PKR 6.92 billion). The deal is among the largest property transactions in Pakistan in recent years and involves a historic estate in one of the city's most expensive neighbourhoods.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the property was purchased from the US government through Dany Tameerat, the conglomerate's real estate arm. The US State Department confirmed in an email that the property had been sold to the company but did not disclose the sale price. Dany Group also confirmed the acquisition but declined to reveal how much it paid.

The estate covers around 250,000 square feet and is located in Civil Lines, Karachi. The neighbourhood is home to some of the city's most valuable properties, including the residence of Pakistan's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and the historic Sind Club.

What does Dany Group plan to do with the property? The company is already looking at possible ways to develop the site. Danish A. Rauf, chief executive of Dany Tameerat, told Bloomberg that the group was in discussions with local and international companies about potential partnerships for projects at the property.

However, the historic residence itself is expected to remain an important part of any development.

"Whatever we build there, the residence will be the heart of all of it," Rauf told Bloomberg. He also said he was considering moving into the property with his family.

The company has not shared details of the proposed projects or named any potential partners so far.

The reported purchase price of $25 million makes this a major deal for Pakistan's property market. Mohammed Hassan Bakshi, former chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers, told Bloomberg that the transaction reflected growing demand for high-end real estate in the country.

He also pointed to wealthy investors moving money out of the Middle East amid the US-Iran war as one factor behind the demand. Bakshi cited the sale of Regent Plaza Hotel for PKR 14.5 billion, announced in 2023, as Pakistan's largest recorded property transaction.

A historic property with diplomatic links The property is not just another high-value real estate purchase. The former US Consul General's residence was built in 1940 and is recognised as a cultural property by the local government.

US government documents describe the estate as part of the former consulate compound on Fatima Jinnah Road, near the historic Frere Hall. The US government had moved its operations from the site and began exploring options to sell or redevelop the property.

In its earlier plans for the site, the US Department of State had highlighted the need to respect its historical and cultural importance. The government also described it as a property that could be given a new purpose while preserving its legacy.

The sale process involved coordination with Pakistani authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. US government records from August 2026 also referred to the legal work required to complete the sale and register the property.