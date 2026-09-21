Protests in Ghaziabad: Can you convert your society flat into Airbnb? Here’s what rules say about homestay rentals

Residents of Vaibhav Khand Windsor Park in Ghaziabad recently held a protest. Their anger was against short-term rental units. These units are similar to Airbnb-style stays. This raises an important question for many. Can you convert your flat into an Airbnb?

The protest happened near Gate No. 1. Residents held posters and raised slogans. Their target was the society's RWA, The Times of India reported.

They also submitted a joint complaint, which went to several authorities. These included the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner. GDA, Nagar Nigam and Tourism Department were also included.

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Residents alleged that flats were rented on a daily basis. This mainly involved studio apartments in Towers A and B. Together, these two towers have 270 studio flats. The full society contains around 770 flats.

Protesters claimed that many units were used informally. Some occupants allegedly stayed without police verification. Required registration was also allegedly missing, according to TOI.

One resident said that flats were rented even on an hourly basis. He said it directly affected society's security.

Another resident said such renting should not happen. She added that outsiders created constant movement. A third resident said that it was “not a hotel”. It is a residential society.

Residents also alleged late-night disturbances by occupants. These included alcohol consumption inside parked vehicles. Complaints mentioned verbal abuse and physical fights.

Bottles were allegedly thrown from certain windows. Women reportedly faced lewd comments as well. Residents also mentioned a serious FIR. It involved a woman found injured in a flat. Investigation into that case is still pending.

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Residents questioned the RWA's overall functioning. They alleged some connection between RWA members and rental operators. These allegations remain unconfirmed at this stage, according to the publication. Residents said the RWA lacked a clear policy. They said no firm action was taken.

Residents demanded checks under a specific policy. This is the UP Homestay and B&B Policy 2025. Under this policy, registration and police verification are required.

What rules say Can you convert your society flat into an Airbnb? The UP Bed & Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025 answers this clearly.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of tourists is rising quickly. UP recorded 65 crore domestic tourist visits during 2024–25, a record figure. It remains the highest in the entire country. Foreign tourist arrivals are also increasing steadily.

Residents can register for one to six rooms for homestays. A maximum of 12 beds is allowed per owner.

Property owners can rent up to two-thirds of their house. However, they must continue living there themselves. This condition is important under the policy.

The scheme has two categories, Gold and Silver. Both categories offer certain benefits. These include subsidies and various exemptions. Such incentives encourage more people to participate.

Interested applicants can register very easily. This is done through the UP Tourism Department's portal: up-tourismportal.in.

This process has replaced older central portals. The new system is simpler for applicants.

The registration process is closely monitored. Committees oversee applications for smooth approval. These committees are led by senior officials.