Twenty-five years have passed since Karan Johar brought viewers together through his famous movie "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (K3G), and finally, people can immerse themselves in the Raichand family world. To celebrate the film's anniversary, Airbnb has created the Raichand home in Mumbai, giving viewers a unique chance to step into the setting of the popular Bollywood film.

The experience will be hosted by Kareena Kapoor, who played Poo; Hrithik Roshan, who played Rohan Raichand in the movie; and film director Karan Johar. The event will take place from December 1 to 6.

The trio has expressed their excitement about bringing the fictional household to life and inviting fans to explore the world they created on screen.

View full Image View full Image Guests can make their way down the grand staircase.

“There are people who watched it 25 years ago when it first released, and now there's an entirely new generation quoting the dialogues, recreating the looks and falling in love with its characters. To see the Raichand House come alive with Airbnb, and to give people the chance to actually walk through a world we've all spent so many years imagining, is incredibly special. I can't wait for fans to experience it,” stated Karan Johar.

What can fans expect from the Raichand House experience? The two-hour interactive experience will allow visitors to explore several iconic spaces from the film. Guests can make their way down the grand staircase, take a look inside Poo's famous wardrobe, and visit the family study.

View full Image View full Image Take a look inside Poo's famous wardrobe.

View full Image View full Image Guests can take a look inside Poo's famous wardrobe.

Here are some of the activities planned for visitors: Can you pass Rohan's entry test? Before entering the Raichand residence, visitors will have to prove they belong there by attempting the character's iconic tongue twister.

What does a Raichand-style welcome look like? Guests will be greeted with a traditional welcome as they enter the grand family residence.

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Can you revisit K3G's most memorable moments? An immersive audio tour will take visitors through the house, revisiting some of the film's most recognisable scenes. From the grand living room to the family study, the experience will bring back memories of Poo's signature sass and Rohan's charm.

What awaits fans inside Poo's wardrobe? Visitors can explore a recreated version of her iconic closet and revisit the fashion choices and attitude that turned Poo into a pop-culture favourite.

View full Image View full Image K3G fans, here's your chance to enter the Raichand mansion

Can you share a little love, Raichand style? Guests will also be able to write personal notes for their loved ones, drawing inspiration from the film's enduring themes of love and family.

Will visitors get a souvenir? Each guest will receive a special keepsake to remember their visit to the recreated Raichand residence.

How can fans book the experience, and how much does it cost? Airbnb has announced that only 180 invitations will be available across the six days. Booking requests will open on November 23 at 12 noon through the company's website.

The experience is free of charge, with each booking accommodating one guest and a companion. However, visitors will have to arrange and bear the cost of their own travel to and from the venue.

The experience is available by invitation only, and fans must submit their booking requests through Airbnb's website to secure a spot.

Will Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan meet visitors? Despite being named as hosts of the experience, the three celebrities will not make in-person appearances during the event.

View full Image View full Image K3G fans, here's your chance to enter the Raichand mansion.