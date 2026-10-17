Ranbir Kapoor leases Pune's 6,094 sq ft Trump Towers flat for ₹1.75 crore over 3 years: Report

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has leased his luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a starting monthly rent of ₹4.63 lakh, adding another rental arrangement to his property portfolio.

Ranbir Kapoor's Pune apartment to generate ₹ 1.75 crore in rental income The three-year agreement is expected to generate approximately ₹1.75 crore in rental income over its tenure, according to property registration documents accessed by real estate data firm CRE Matrix and reported by Business Standard, NDTV and Hindustan Times.

The apartment, located on the 10th floor of Tower A in the Kalyani Nagar-Yerwada area, spans approximately 6,094 square feet. It also comes with three covered car parking spaces, placing the property firmly in Pune's luxury residential market.

The leave-and-licence agreement was registered on 6 October 2026, and runs from 20 September 2026, to 19 September 2029. Ruchi Goel has been named as the licensee, while Kapoor is represented in the agreement by his power of attorney holder, Shanti Shivdas Malik.

How much rent will Ranbir Kapoor earn? The agreement provides for a 5% increase in monthly rent every year. Kapoor will receive ₹4,63,050 per month during the first year, with the amount rising to approximately ₹4.86 lakh in the second year and ₹5.11 lakh in the third.

Over the 36-month period, the rental payments are expected to total around ₹1.75 crore. The agreement also records a security deposit of ₹27.78 lakh, equivalent to six months of the initial rent, according to reports citing the registration documents.

Kapoor purchased the apartment in 2015 for more than ₹11 crore, according to the reported property records. His association with Trump Towers dates back to a period when he and his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, acquired apartments in the development. Some reports have put the purchase price of the respective properties at around ₹13 crore each.

Not his first rental deal involving the property The latest agreement is not the first time Kapoor has leased out the Pune apartment. In September 2023, the same residence was reportedly rented to Duroshox, a Pune-based automotive components manufacturer, for ₹4 lakh per month.

That agreement also included annual increases, taking the rent to ₹4.2 lakh in its second year and ₹4.41 lakh in the third.

Kapoor has also been linked to other property transactions. Business Standard reported that he leased his 2,460 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area for ₹11 lakh per month under a five-year agreement registered in May 2026.

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In July, he reportedly purchased four adjoining land parcels covering approximately 25.7 acres in Pune district's Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore.

The Pune lease adds another income-generating asset to Kapoor's reported real estate holdings, with the contractual rent increases set to raise the monthly payments over the next three years.

Kapoor's work front Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for one of the most ambitious projects of his career, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He plays Lord Rama in the two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The first instalment is scheduled for release in November 2026, with the second part planned for 2027. The film's international promotional campaign has also begun, signalling the makers' plans to take the story to audiences beyond India

Kapoor will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently in production and is listed for a January 2027 release. Meanwhile, Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 film Animal, is in development, with filming expected to begin in 2027.