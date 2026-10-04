Retirement home at ₹11.5 crore! DLF sells out 172 units under ultra-luxury senior living project in Gurugram

In a major development, DLF Ltd announced on Sunday that it has achieved a complete sell-out of its newly launched luxury senior living project in Gurugram. The project, The Aureva, offers a complete opulent retirement home at ₹11.5 crore.
One of the largest real estate developers in India, the company has generated approximately ₹1,985 crore from the sale of all 172 senior living homes in the project.
The project is spread across 4.17 acres in Sector 63, Gurugram. It highlights ultra-luxury housing meant for senior citizens in the NCR region amid the soaring demand for senior living residential properties.
The project will comes with a professionally managed on-site medical centre. It also features an emergency response support.
The average price is ₹11.5 crore per apartment. All units under the project were sold at ₹28,000 per sq ft.
The company is developing 172 luxury residences in this upcoming project, which will have a total carpet area of over 4 lakh square feet, out of which a total saleable area would be over 7.5 lakh square feet.
"The project has achieved sales of about ₹1,985 crore, underscoring strong demand for thoughtfully curated luxury retirement living communities that seamlessly integrate luxury, wellbeing, convenience, healthcare access, and meaningful community engagement," DLF said, as quoted by PTI.
According to Aakash Ohri, the Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, the project is "DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India."
"Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment," Ohri said.
According to PTI, DLF has developed over 185 real estate projects spanning more than 352 million square feet so far.
In 2025-26, DLF Ltd's sales bookings, or pre-sales, witnessed a decline of about 5 per ent to ₹20,143 crore from a record ₹21,223 crore achieved in the previous financial year.
The company had set an annual sales bookings guidance of ₹20,000 crore for the ongoing 2026-27 fiscal year.
However, during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company's sales bookings plunged 94 percent year-on-year to ₹657 crore.
The Group has 275 million square feet of development potential across its residential and commercial segments. It including projects which are currently under construction.
It also has an annuity portfolio spanning 50 million square feet.
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