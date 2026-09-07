Sachin Tendulkar makes ₹70 crore property move in Lonavala; details of the deal here

Sachin Tendulkar has acquired full ownership of the 3.09-acre parcel. For the remaining two properties, he has purchased a 50% undivided share, according to the registration documents.

Edited By Kanishka Singharia
Updated7 Sep 2026, 11:48 PM IST
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Sachin Tendulkar buys 3.86-acre Lonavala property for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 crore.
Sachin Tendulkar buys 3.86-acre Lonavala property for ₹70 crore.(Pixabay, agency)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has bought a 3.86-acre land parcel in Lonavala for around 70 crore, according to Hindustan Times (HT. The purchase was completed through three separate conveyance deeds registered on September 4, 2026. The deals cover three parcels of land as well as an existing built-up structure measuring 2,100 sq ft.

Property documents accessed by HT show that the three transactions together involved a consideration of around 70 crore. The largest deal was worth 63.69 crore for a 3.09-acre parcel, while the other two transactions were valued at 4.56 crore and 1.75 crore, respectively.

What share does Tendulkar own in the properties?

Tendulkar has acquired full ownership of the 3.09-acre parcel. For the remaining two properties, he has purchased a 50% undivided share, according to the registration documents.

The properties were bought from Nandan Dhananjay Mehta and Vivaswat Dhananjay Mehta.

The transactions attracted a stamp duty of 4.20 crore, while 90,000 was paid as registration fees.

How large is the land parcel?

The three properties are located in Maval Taluka in Lonavala and together cover around 15,601.78 sq m. This is equivalent to approximately 1.68 lakh sq ft or 3.86 acres.

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Based on the combined purchase price and the total area involved, the effective blended rate works out to around 4,168 per sq ft across the three conveyance deeds.

What other property purchase is linked to the Tendulkars?

In May 2025, Anjali Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's wife, bought an apartment in Virar near Mumbai for 32 lakh. The property was purchased for a staff member.

According to property registration documents accessed by HT, the 391 sq ft apartment is located on the third floor of Peninsula Heights in Virar.

Why is Lonavala popular among property buyers?

Lonavala is a hill station around 100 km from Mumbai and 60 km from Pune. It is a popular weekend destination, particularly during the monsoon and winter months.

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Real estate experts say the area has emerged as a preferred second-home market in Maharashtra and continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and celebrities.

The market mainly caters to buyers looking for villas, farmhouses and bungalows. Most second-home buyers come from Mumbai, Pune and Gujarat, while several Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also invested in the region.

Local brokers said buyers typically visit Lonavala during the monsoon and winter seasons when looking to close property deals.

What type of properties are most in demand?

According to real estate experts, ready-to-move-in villas account for the largest share of property transactions in Lonavala. Bare-shell villas and land parcels make up the other major categories.

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