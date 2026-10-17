Saif Ali Khan leases Mumbai commercial property to fintech firm for ₹22.76 lakh monthly rent

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri East for a monthly rental of ₹22.76 lakh. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, the five-year lease agreement covers a total RERA carpet area of 5,692 sq ft.
The commercial units are situated on a higher floor of Kanakia Wall Street, a premium commercial building on Andheri Kurla Road, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.
The space has been leased to Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by its director, Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva. The monthly payout amounts to approximately ₹400 per sq ft of carpet area, the publication said.
The lease and license agreement, registered on 29 September 2026, runs for a 60-month tenure from 10 May 2026 to 9 May 2031, TOI reported. The deal includes a substantial security deposit of ₹2.36 crore, equivalent to over 10 months of the initial rent.
The tenant has been granted a two-month rent-free period (May 10 to July 9) to complete interior fit-out work, with active billing scheduled to commence on July 10, 2026.
The agreement stipulates a 5% annual rental escalation. Over the five-year period, the total base rent payable will exceed ₹14 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Khan acquired the two office units relatively recently. Index-II property records indicate the actor purchased the assets in November 2025 for a combined value of ₹30.75 crore. Both purchase transactions were registered on 18 November 2025, with Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited listed as the seller.
The actor continues to maintain a strong real estate footprint in Mumbai. He currently resides in a 6,500 sq ft luxury apartment in Bandra West’s Satguru Sharan building, which he purchased in April 2012 for ₹23.50 crore.
The wider Andheri micro-market continues to attract significant commercial interest. In another notable deal in the vicinity, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications, recently leased 1,294 sq ft of office space in Chandivali for 5 years at a total rent of ₹2.33 crore.
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