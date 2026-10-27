Salman Khan’s name, Jacob & Co’s design: Explore the ₹2,500 crore Mohali project bringing luxury branded homes to Punjab

Luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co has entered the property market in Punjab. It has partnered with GB Realty for a luxury housing project in Mohali. The planned investment is around ₹2,400-2,500 crore, The Economic Times reported.

The development will come up on Airport Road, covering a nine-acre plot. GB Realty acquired the site through a local authority auction for nearly ₹550 crore. The project will have five residential towers, including two carrying Salman Khan's name.

“The purchasing power of Chandigarh is better than some of the metro cities. A development of this scale will offer the buyers to select the brand they aspire,” ET quoted GB Realty founder Gurinder Bhatti as saying.

Jacob & Co will design the development. Three towers will carry its name while two will feature Salman Khan residences. This brings together an international luxury label, a local developer and celebrity branding.

According to ET, the project marks two firsts. It will be Punjab's first branded-residence development. It will also be India's first such real estate project in a tier-2 city.

Branded residences are homes designed and marketed with luxury brands. Such developments have largely remained concentrated in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The Mohali project takes this housing format into a smaller city market.

GB Realty is targeting buyers across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The company says the development will combine international design branding with premium construction.

Salman Khan did not attend the launch event. However, he shared a video message explaining his absence, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, according to The Times of India.

Names linked to the actor were earlier registered for proposed Chandigarh-region projects. These included SK Towers, The Salman Towers and Salman Khan Towers. The latest details identify two towers as Salman Khan residences within this development.

His association is expected to draw attention to the project. However, available reports do not establish any ownership or investment stake for the actor.

GB Realty says the overall project spending includes more than ₹1,000 crore for land. This exceeds the nearly ₹550 crore stated for the auctioned plot. The remaining spending will cover construction, development and other project costs.

Investments worth more than ₹ 5,000 crore The Mohali development forms part of GB Realty's North India expansion plans. The company plans to invest over ₹5,000 crore over the next three years, according to ET.

It aims to reach cumulative investments of around ₹10,000 crore within five years. This includes roughly ₹3,500 crore for luxury and ultra-luxury homes.