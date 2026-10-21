Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, lease out 2,545 sq ft commercial space in Andheri West for ₹5.85 lakh a month

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, have leased out a 2,545-square-foot RERA carpet area commercial unit located in Andheri West, Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the office space has been leased out to Upsurge Labs LLP, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech and AI startup, for five years at a total rent of ₹3.76 crore.
The agreement sets the initial monthly rent at ₹5,85,350, for the Signature building on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, Mumbai, while the security deposit stands at ₹35,12,100. The lease commenced on October 1, 2026, with the tenant receiving a two-month rent-free period until November 30 to complete fit-out work.
The agreement provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%. The total rent payable over the five-year tenure is specified at ₹3.76 crore. Based on the initial monthly rent and the stated RERA carpet area, the deal works out to approximately ₹230 per sq ft per month, before accounting for the annual escalation.
Amrita and Sara have been buying commercial space in Signature for several years now, reports suggest. In October 2024, they purchased two ninth-floor offices for a combined ₹22.26 crore.
In March this year, Sara had leased out her bungalow in Andheri West for a total deal value of ₹4.14 crore over five years. The bungalow was rented out to Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited for school-related operations by the tenant.
The property, located in Belscot Co-operative Housing Society in the Old Lokhandwala Complex, spans approximately 4,500 sq ft.
It was reported that the monthly rent begins at ₹6.5 lakh for the first two years. From the third year onwards, it will see a 5% annual escalation — rising to ₹6.82 lakh in year three, ₹7.16 lakh in year four, and ₹7.52 lakh in year five. Documents showed that the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹20 lakh. The agreement includes a lock-in period of 36 months, effective May 1, 2026.
Earlier this month, Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan had leased out two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri East to Durva Fintech Private Limited. The space is leased for a period of 5 years at a monthly rental of ₹22.76 lakh with a 5% annual escalation.
The commercial units have a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 square feet, and they will fetch a total rent of ₹15.10 crore during the period of lease.
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