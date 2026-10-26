Top 15 upcoming cities for senior citizen living: Why Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune shine; $11.43-bn market by 2031

Senior living is gaining attention, with investors and developers treating it as a core real estate sector. Square Yards identified 15 growth cities as demand spreads beyond established metros, reflecting preferences for wellness, care and affordability.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published26 Oct 2026, 01:35 PM IST
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A report found that the senior living market in India is entering a new phase, with growth increasingly moving beyond established metros into Tier-II cities and spiritual hubs.
A report found that the senior living market in India is entering a new phase, with growth increasingly moving beyond established metros into Tier-II cities and spiritual hubs. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

A report by integrated real estate platform Square Yards showed that India’s senior housing market estimated at $4.31 billion in 2026, is set to reach $11.43 billion by 2031, with wellness and affordability set to reshape senior living choices.

The report added that the geographic expansion of senior living reflects a broader change in how Indians are thinking about retirement.

The report, titled ‘Expanding Horizons: The Next Growth Markets for Senior Living in India’, noted that the sector is entering a new phase, with growth increasingly moving beyond established metros into Tier-II cities and spiritual hubs. It identified 15 cities that could shape the next wave of senior housing, based on various factors.

Shift in demand for senior living

The report noted that as aging accelerates alongside the nuclearisation of families, migration, and changing household structures, “demand is shifting toward organised housing that combines independence with healthcare, safety, and community”.

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Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards noted that the future of senior housing in India will be defined not only by unit count but by how intelligently developments respond to care needs, accessibility and social connectivity. “Integrating reliable medical access with dignified lifestyle ecosystems will be the benchmark for the sector’s long-term scale and credibility,” he said.

“Senior living is increasingly about value, not just location. Many people are willing to move to smaller centres for wellness-led communities with rich amenities, better care and a more comfortable lifestyle that fits their budget,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice President – Research and Insights at Square Yards.

Top 15 upcoming cities for senior housing

The report noted that while established Tier-1 markets continue to have a significant share of organised senior-living activity, developers are increasingly expanding into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, particularly locations offering healthcare access, lifestyle infrastructure, connectivity and religious or wellness tourism.

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Within the national map, three distinct patterns are emerging:

  • Metro-adjacent lifestyle markets for independent, active retirees.
  • Spiritual and wellness hubs for purpose-driven retirement.
  • Coastal and second-home belts for holiday-plus-retirement living, often with a wellness overlay.

Rank City Category Why it stands out
1BengaluruTier 1India’s largest organised senior-living market; strong healthcare, climate and ecosystem.
2HyderabadTier 1Highest projected senior-living CAGR through 2031; affordable real estate, strong healthcare.
3PuneTier 1Large senior population, established supply, mature residential market.
4CoimbatoreTier 2Climate, healthcare, affordability; often called a potential “senior-living capital”.
5ChennaiTier 1Established senior-housing hub with substantial supply and healthcare.
6TirupatiTier 2Strong pilgrimage-led senior-housing opportunity.
7MysuruTier 2Relaxed lifestyle, healthcare access, proximity to Bengaluru.
8Haridwar Tier 2Retirement living combined with spiritual and wellness lifestyles.
9VaranasiTier 2Deep healthcare capabilities, strong air/rail connectivity, spiritual hub.
10AyodhyaTier 2Rapid infrastructure growth, spiritual hub, second-home potential.
11VadodaraTier 2Affordable Tier-2 alternative with planned neighbourhoods, strong hospitals and rail-air connectivity.
12PuducherryTier 2Coastal lifestyle and wellness appeal with proximity to Chennai’s tertiary healthcare market.
13KochiTier 2Hospital ecosystem, airport connectivity and large NRI-linked market.
14NashikTier 2An affordable hub for healthcare and connectivity.
15DehradunTier 2Spiritual hub with strong healthcare, air/rail access.

Major announcements, investments, policies in 2026

The report added that so far in 2026, there has been a step‑change in institutional interest and developer activity across Indian real estate, with senior living emerging as a distinct focus area for capital deployment and project launches.

“Institutional capital, branded operators and large developers are now treating senior living as a core vertical, not a niche experiment. The entry of sector biggies such as HDFC Capital, DLF, Brigade, Prestige, et cetera, indicates that the sector is reaching scale and credibility required for institutional portfolios,” it added.

Here's a look at the announcements in 2026:

  • January 2026: (i) DLF forays into senior-living homes with a 2,000-crore project in Gurugram. (ii) Columbia Pacific’s Serene Communities to invest 3,000 crore in 13 projects across 6 cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and NCR).
  • February 2026: Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living for a 750-crore development in Bengaluru.

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  • April 2026: Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru with a focus on independent living + care services.
  • July 2026: (i) Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital set up a 2,000-crore senior living platform to develop communities across India. (ii) Centre circulates Model Guidelines for Retirement Homes to states/UTs, clarifying RERA applicability and design standards.
  • August 2026: (i) Vedaanta Senior Living plans an 800-crore expansion across 5 South Indian states (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh). (ii) Ashiana Housing expects ~50% of revenue from senior living by 2030, up from ~30% in 2024. (iii) J Estates to develop three senior-living projects in Gurugram with a focus on multigenerational communities. (iv) Shremoha (Shrem Group + Emoha) (Kekarav to be launched as India’s premium hospitality-led longevity platform, with its first project in Pune comprising 250 units.) and Gurugram (KREEVA, multigenerational). (v) DLF enters Gurugram’s senior-living segment with The Aureva, a premium Sector 63 development featuring spacious 4 BHK residences, integrated wellness and healthcare facilities, and hospitality-led services.
  • October 2026: Vera Vita Living enters Hyderabad’s senior‑living segment with Amaya, a premium Outer Ring Road development featuring 1–3.5 BHK residences, integrated wellness and preventive healthcare facilities and hospitality‑led community services.

"As India moves into the next phase of demographic change, senior living will become an increasingly important part of the country’s housing landscape. The need is clear: a growing number of older Indians will want homes that allow them to remain independent, secure and socially connected while keeping healthcare and everyday support close at hand," the report concluded, noting that the market will not develop in the same way across every city.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. Please check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Square Yards estimates India’s senior-living market will grow from $4.31 billion in 2026 to $11.43 billion by 2031.
  • Growth is spreading beyond established metros to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, including spiritual and wellness destinations.
  • Healthcare access, safety, affordability, connectivity and community are central to the appeal of senior housing.
  • Developers and institutional investors are increasingly treating senior living as a distinct real-estate sector, rather than a niche offering.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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