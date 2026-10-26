Top 15 upcoming cities for senior citizen living: Why Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune shine; $11.43-bn market by 2031

A report by integrated real estate platform Square Yards showed that India’s senior housing market estimated at $4.31 billion in 2026, is set to reach $11.43 billion by 2031, with wellness and affordability set to reshape senior living choices.

The report added that the geographic expansion of senior living reflects a broader change in how Indians are thinking about retirement.

The report, titled ‘Expanding Horizons: The Next Growth Markets for Senior Living in India’, noted that the sector is entering a new phase, with growth increasingly moving beyond established metros into Tier-II cities and spiritual hubs. It identified 15 cities that could shape the next wave of senior housing, based on various factors.

Shift in demand for senior living The report noted that as aging accelerates alongside the nuclearisation of families, migration, and changing household structures, “demand is shifting toward organised housing that combines independence with healthcare, safety, and community”.

Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards noted that the future of senior housing in India will be defined not only by unit count but by how intelligently developments respond to care needs, accessibility and social connectivity. “Integrating reliable medical access with dignified lifestyle ecosystems will be the benchmark for the sector’s long-term scale and credibility,” he said.

“Senior living is increasingly about value, not just location. Many people are willing to move to smaller centres for wellness-led communities with rich amenities, better care and a more comfortable lifestyle that fits their budget,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice President – Research and Insights at Square Yards.

Top 15 upcoming cities for senior housing The report noted that while established Tier-1 markets continue to have a significant share of organised senior-living activity, developers are increasingly expanding into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, particularly locations offering healthcare access, lifestyle infrastructure, connectivity and religious or wellness tourism.

Within the national map, three distinct patterns are emerging:

Metro-adjacent lifestyle markets for independent, active retirees.

Spiritual and wellness hubs for purpose-driven retirement.

Coastal and second-home belts for holiday-plus-retirement living, often with a wellness overlay.

Rank City Category Why it stands out 1 Bengaluru Tier 1 India’s largest organised senior-living market; strong healthcare, climate and ecosystem. 2 Hyderabad Tier 1 Highest projected senior-living CAGR through 2031; affordable real estate, strong healthcare. 3 Pune Tier 1 Large senior population, established supply, mature residential market. 4 Coimbatore Tier 2 Climate, healthcare, affordability; often called a potential “senior-living capital”. 5 Chennai Tier 1 Established senior-housing hub with substantial supply and healthcare. 6 Tirupati Tier 2 Strong pilgrimage-led senior-housing opportunity. 7 Mysuru Tier 2 Relaxed lifestyle, healthcare access, proximity to Bengaluru. 8 Haridwar Tier 2 Retirement living combined with spiritual and wellness lifestyles. 9 Varanasi Tier 2 Deep healthcare capabilities, strong air/rail connectivity, spiritual hub. 10 Ayodhya Tier 2 Rapid infrastructure growth, spiritual hub, second-home potential. 11 Vadodara Tier 2 Affordable Tier-2 alternative with planned neighbourhoods, strong hospitals and rail-air connectivity. 12 Puducherry Tier 2 Coastal lifestyle and wellness appeal with proximity to Chennai’s tertiary healthcare market. 13 Kochi Tier 2 Hospital ecosystem, airport connectivity and large NRI-linked market. 14 Nashik Tier 2 An affordable hub for healthcare and connectivity. 15 Dehradun Tier 2 Spiritual hub with strong healthcare, air/rail access.

Major announcements, investments, policies in 2026 The report added that so far in 2026, there has been a step‑change in institutional interest and developer activity across Indian real estate, with senior living emerging as a distinct focus area for capital deployment and project launches.

“Institutional capital, branded operators and large developers are now treating senior living as a core vertical, not a niche experiment. The entry of sector biggies such as HDFC Capital, DLF, Brigade, Prestige, et cetera, indicates that the sector is reaching scale and credibility required for institutional portfolios,” it added.

Here's a look at the announcements in 2026:

January 2026: (i) DLF forays into senior-living homes with a ₹ 2,000-crore project in Gurugram. (ii) Columbia Pacific’s Serene Communities to invest ₹ 3,000 crore in 13 projects across 6 cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and NCR).

(i) DLF forays into senior-living homes with a 2,000-crore project in Gurugram. (ii) Columbia Pacific’s Serene Communities to invest 3,000 crore in 13 projects across 6 cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and NCR). February 2026: Brigade Group partners with Primus Senior Living for a ₹ 750-crore development in Bengaluru.

April 2026: Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru with a focus on independent living + care services.

Prestige Group bets on rental-led senior living, eyes premium play in Bengaluru with a focus on independent living + care services. July 2026: (i) Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital set up a ₹ 2,000-crore senior living platform to develop communities across India. (ii) Centre circulates Model Guidelines for Retirement Homes to states/UTs, clarifying RERA applicability and design standards.

(i) Primus Senior Living and HDFC Capital set up a 2,000-crore senior living platform to develop communities across India. (ii) Centre circulates Model Guidelines for Retirement Homes to states/UTs, clarifying RERA applicability and design standards. August 2026: (i) Vedaanta Senior Living plans an ₹ 800-crore expansion across 5 South Indian states (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh). (ii) Ashiana Housing expects ~50% of revenue from senior living by 2030, up from ~30% in 2024. (iii) J Estates to develop three senior-living projects in Gurugram with a focus on multigenerational communities. (iv) Shremoha (Shrem Group + Emoha) (Kekarav to be launched as India’s premium hospitality-led longevity platform, with its first project in Pune comprising 250 units.) and Gurugram (KREEVA, multigenerational). (v) DLF enters Gurugram’s senior-living segment with The Aureva, a premium Sector 63 development featuring spacious 4 BHK residences, integrated wellness and healthcare facilities, and hospitality-led services.

(i) Vedaanta Senior Living plans an 800-crore expansion across 5 South Indian states (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh). (ii) Ashiana Housing expects ~50% of revenue from senior living by 2030, up from ~30% in 2024. (iii) J Estates to develop three senior-living projects in Gurugram with a focus on multigenerational communities. (iv) Shremoha (Shrem Group + Emoha) (Kekarav to be launched as India’s premium hospitality-led longevity platform, with its first project in Pune comprising 250 units.) and Gurugram (KREEVA, multigenerational). (v) DLF enters Gurugram’s senior-living segment with The Aureva, a premium Sector 63 development featuring spacious 4 BHK residences, integrated wellness and healthcare facilities, and hospitality-led services. October 2026: Vera Vita Living enters Hyderabad’s senior‑living segment with Amaya, a premium Outer Ring Road development featuring 1–3.5 BHK residences, integrated wellness and preventive healthcare facilities and hospitality‑led community services. "As India moves into the next phase of demographic change, senior living will become an increasingly important part of the country’s housing landscape. The need is clear: a growing number of older Indians will want homes that allow them to remain independent, secure and socially connected while keeping healthcare and everyday support close at hand," the report concluded, noting that the market will not develop in the same way across every city.

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