Top 15 upcoming cities for senior citizen living: Why Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune shine; $11.43-bn market by 2031

A report by integrated real estate platform Square Yards showed that India’s senior housing market estimated at $4.31 billion in 2026, is set to reach $11.43 billion by 2031, with wellness and affordability set to reshape senior living choices.
The report added that the geographic expansion of senior living reflects a broader change in how Indians are thinking about retirement.
The report, titled ‘Expanding Horizons: The Next Growth Markets for Senior Living in India’, noted that the sector is entering a new phase, with growth increasingly moving beyond established metros into Tier-II cities and spiritual hubs. It identified 15 cities that could shape the next wave of senior housing, based on various factors.
The report noted that as aging accelerates alongside the nuclearisation of families, migration, and changing household structures, “demand is shifting toward organised housing that combines independence with healthcare, safety, and community”.
Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards noted that the future of senior housing in India will be defined not only by unit count but by how intelligently developments respond to care needs, accessibility and social connectivity. “Integrating reliable medical access with dignified lifestyle ecosystems will be the benchmark for the sector’s long-term scale and credibility,” he said.
“Senior living is increasingly about value, not just location. Many people are willing to move to smaller centres for wellness-led communities with rich amenities, better care and a more comfortable lifestyle that fits their budget,” said Sunita Mishra, Vice President – Research and Insights at Square Yards.
The report noted that while established Tier-1 markets continue to have a significant share of organised senior-living activity, developers are increasingly expanding into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, particularly locations offering healthcare access, lifestyle infrastructure, connectivity and religious or wellness tourism.
Within the national map, three distinct patterns are emerging:
|Rank
|City
|Category
|Why it stands out
|1
|Bengaluru
|Tier 1
|India’s largest organised senior-living market; strong healthcare, climate and ecosystem.
|2
|Hyderabad
|Tier 1
|Highest projected senior-living CAGR through 2031; affordable real estate, strong healthcare.
|3
|Pune
|Tier 1
|Large senior population, established supply, mature residential market.
|4
|Coimbatore
|Tier 2
|Climate, healthcare, affordability; often called a potential “senior-living capital”.
|5
|Chennai
|Tier 1
|Established senior-housing hub with substantial supply and healthcare.
|6
|Tirupati
|Tier 2
|Strong pilgrimage-led senior-housing opportunity.
|7
|Mysuru
|Tier 2
|Relaxed lifestyle, healthcare access, proximity to Bengaluru.
|8
|Haridwar
|Tier 2
|Retirement living combined with spiritual and wellness lifestyles.
|9
|Varanasi
|Tier 2
|Deep healthcare capabilities, strong air/rail connectivity, spiritual hub.
|10
|Ayodhya
|Tier 2
|Rapid infrastructure growth, spiritual hub, second-home potential.
|11
|Vadodara
|Tier 2
|Affordable Tier-2 alternative with planned neighbourhoods, strong hospitals and rail-air connectivity.
|12
|Puducherry
|Tier 2
|Coastal lifestyle and wellness appeal with proximity to Chennai’s tertiary healthcare market.
|13
|Kochi
|Tier 2
|Hospital ecosystem, airport connectivity and large NRI-linked market.
|14
|Nashik
|Tier 2
|An affordable hub for healthcare and connectivity.
|15
|Dehradun
|Tier 2
|Spiritual hub with strong healthcare, air/rail access.
The report added that so far in 2026, there has been a step‑change in institutional interest and developer activity across Indian real estate, with senior living emerging as a distinct focus area for capital deployment and project launches.
“Institutional capital, branded operators and large developers are now treating senior living as a core vertical, not a niche experiment. The entry of sector biggies such as HDFC Capital, DLF, Brigade, Prestige, et cetera, indicates that the sector is reaching scale and credibility required for institutional portfolios,” it added.
Here's a look at the announcements in 2026:
"As India moves into the next phase of demographic change, senior living will become an increasingly important part of the country’s housing landscape. The need is clear: a growing number of older Indians will want homes that allow them to remain independent, secure and socially connected while keeping healthcare and everyday support close at hand," the report concluded, noting that the market will not develop in the same way across every city.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. Please check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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