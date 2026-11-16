Shapoorji Pallonji to develop 900-acre township in Mumbai-Pune corridor, targets ₹6,000 cr revenue from housing plots

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) plans to develop a 900-acre plotted township in Khopoli, along the Mumbai-Pune corridor, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹6,000 crore, as the real estate developer looks to expand its presence in the housing plots segment amid growing demand for second homes.

The company will develop the township in multiple phases, incorporating different themes, including health and wellness, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Director at Group Promoter's Office and Managing Director of SPRE, told PTI.

"We are now launching our second project which is over 900 acres located at Khopoli close to Bombay and Pune. It is nestled in the mountains, with a lot of water bodies," Gopalakrishnan said.

Shapoorji Pallonji said it has secured regulatory approvals to launch the first 200 acres of the township and is currently seeking expressions of interest from prospective buyers. The company aims to complete this initial phase over the next three years.

"We are looking at a revenue potential of about ₹6,000 crore from the 900-acre township," Gopalakrishnan said.

Shapoorji Pallonji's plotted development plans The proposed township marks a significant expansion of SPRE's plotted development business, which it entered in late 2025 with its first project in Pune, spread across 105 acres.

Gopalakrishnan said the company received a good response to its debut plotted development project and has decided to scale up its presence in the segment.

He attributed the expansion to strong demand for residential plots, particularly among buyers looking to build second homes.

For the first phase of the Khopoli project, SPRE plans to price around 50% of the plots below ₹1 crore. Another 25% will be priced between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore, while the remaining inventory will be in the above- ₹2 crore category.

₹ 2,000 crore investment in the township SPRE has already invested around ₹1,500 crore in acquiring land for the project through equity capital, Gopalakrishnan said.

The company estimates that another ₹500-600 crore will be required for the development. This investment will be funded through customer advances and working capital loans from banks, he added.

Housing demand moderates after post-Covid surge Commenting on the broader residential real estate market, Gopalakrishnan said housing demand has moderated somewhat over the past year following the surge in property sales after the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, demand for projects developed by established and credible real estate companies remains strong and steady, he said.