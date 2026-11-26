Playback singer Sonu Nigam has leased three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri West to Singular Health Private Limited for a combined monthly rent of ₹12 lakh, months after purchasing the same properties from the company for ₹17 crore. The transaction follows a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The five-year leave-and-licence agreement was registered on November 3, 2026. The properties are located in the Aston building at Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road and have a combined carpet area of approximately 4,144 sq ft.

Under the arrangement, Singular Health, which previously owned the properties, sold the three units to Nigam in August 2026 and subsequently took them back on lease.

The properties comprise two first-floor offices with a combined carpet area of 361 sq metres (approximately 3,885.77 sq ft) and a ground-floor unit measuring 24 sq metres (approximately 258.33 sq ft). The first-floor offices come with four car parking spaces, while the ground-floor unit has no parking attached.

Sonu Nigam's ₹ 12 lakh monthly rental agreement: Key details The lease carries a security deposit of ₹48 lakh and includes an annual rent escalation of 3.5% over its 60-month tenure, running from September 1, 2026, to August 31, 2031.

The monthly rent starts at ₹12 lakh and is expected to increase to approximately ₹13.77 lakh in the fifth year.

At the starting rental rate, the properties will generate ₹1.44 crore annually. Based on the agreed escalation, the total rental value over five years works out to approximately ₹7.72 crore.

From ₹ 17 crore purchase to sale-and-leaseback deal Nigam purchased the three commercial units from Singular Health for a combined ₹17 crore in August 2026.

The transaction involved two adjoining first-floor offices acquired for ₹16 crore and a ground-floor unit purchased for ₹1 crore. The first-floor offices measured approximately 3,885.77 sq ft and came with four parking spaces.

The purchases were registered on August 6, 2026, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The subsequent lease agreement allows the previous owner, Singular Health, to continue occupying the same premises as a tenant.

Sonu Nigam's other Mumbai commercial property transactions The latest agreement adds to a series of commercial and residential property transactions involving Nigam in Mumbai and the surrounding region.

In November 2023, Nigam purchased a 3,082 sq ft commercial office in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for ₹14.30 crore. He subsequently sold the property for ₹18 crore in 2026, reportedly making a gain of around ₹3.70 crore before transaction costs and taxes.

In March 2023, he bought two commercial offices on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for a combined ₹11.37 crore. The units, measuring a total of 5,547 sq ft, were part of the free-sale component of a redevelopment project undertaken by Saroj Landmark Realty LLP. The two transactions were valued at ₹5.83 crore and ₹5.54 crore, respectively.

In June 2024, Nigam sold another commercial property measuring 2,131 sq ft on Dattaji Salve Marg in Andheri West for ₹7 crore. The transaction included two parking spaces.

Sonu Nigam's commercial properties generate rental income Nigam has also earned rental income from his commercial property holdings.

In December 2025, he leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial unit at Trade Centre BKC in Santacruz East for ₹19 lakh per month.

The five-year lease included an escalation clause, taking the monthly rent to ₹20 lakh in the second year and increasing it further to ₹23.15 lakh by the fifth year. The total rental value over the tenure was estimated at ₹12.62 crore, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Sonu Nigam sells agricultural land in Karjat for ₹ 2.9 crore Apart from his Mumbai property transactions, Nigam sold agricultural land parcels in Savele village in Karjat, Raigad district, in April and May 2026.

In April, he sold four parcels covering more than 1.9 hectares for a combined ₹1.95 crore. The transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, with individual parcels fetching ₹75 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹50 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

In May, he sold another five adjoining parcels covering approximately 1.067 hectares for ₹95 lakh. Together, the two rounds of land sales amounted to ₹2.9 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix and reported by Business Standard.