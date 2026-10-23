Sonu Sood’s Mumbai property portfolio: How ₹3.52 crore Bokka Coffee rent is structured, how much he earns from HDFC Bank

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is set to earn rental income from two commercial properties in Mumbai, having leased out a unit to Bokka Coffee in Versova, Andheri West, and another to HDFC Bank in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Sood’s latest rental deal with Bokka Coffee is expected to generate ₹3.52 crore over the lease period, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered in October 2026 and involved a security deposit of ₹32 lakh.
The monthly rent for the Versova property has been fixed at ₹5 lakh for the first year, with an annual escalation of approximately 8%. The rent will rise to ₹5.4 lakh in the second year, ₹5.83 lakh in the third year, ₹6.29 lakh in the fourth year and ₹6.8 lakh in the fifth year.
This is about 36% increase in monthly rent between the first and fifth years.
The transaction also involved stamp duty of ₹93,000 and registration charges of ₹1,000, according to the property documents.
Earlier this year, Sood leased a commercial unit at Trade Centre in BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai, to HDFC Bank.
The actor had purchased the 2,700 sq. ft. property for ₹24.25 crore, with the purchase registered in October 2012.
According to the lease documents, the starting monthly rent was fixed at ₹11.75 lakh, with a tenure of nine years. The rent will remain unchanged for the first three years, after which it will increase by 15% at the end of every successive three-year period.
The agreement also involved a security deposit of ₹70.5 lakh.
The two leases have different rental structures. While the Bokka Coffee agreement provides for annual rent increases of approximately 8%, the HDFC Bank lease provides for a 15% increase every three years.
Sood’s Bokka Coffee property is located in Versova’s Aram Nagar area in Andheri West, a locality known for its connectivity to commercial districts, entertainment hubs and lifestyle destinations.
The area is connected through Link Road, SV Road and the Western Express Highway. It also has access to Versova Metro Station and the nearby Andheri railway station. The Versova–Bandra Sea Link is expected to further improve connectivity once completed.
Versova is also known for its premium apartments, coastal surroundings and cultural and entertainment scene.
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