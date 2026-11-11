Sophie Turner to face over ₹10.8 crore loss on London townhouse after multiple price cuts

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has slashed more than £550,000 (approximately ₹5.9 crore) off the asking price of her London townhouse in a desperate bid to find a buyer.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old actress is now poised to bear a substantial financial hit of over £1 million (nearly ₹10.8 crore) after continuously reducing the property's price over a five-month period.

Series of desperate price cuts Sophie Turner bought the private mews townhouse in West London through her acting company for £2.6 million (approx. ₹28 crore) in July 2017, when she was 21.

Even then, the property was struggling to sell, allowing her to negotiate a £295,000 (approx. ₹3.1 crore) discount. Following her 2023 split from Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and her return to the UK from the US, she moved back into the four-bedroom house.

However, the property hit the market in May 2026 for £2.3 million (approx. ₹24.8 crore). With no buyers coming forward, the price was reduced to £1,999,950 (approx. ₹21.6 crore) in September.

Just weeks later, the asking price was dropped again to invite offers over £1.75 million (approx. ₹18.9 crore).

If the property sells at this new rate, Turner will lose £850,000 (approx. ₹9.1 crore) on the sale price alone. Factoring in the six-figure stamp duty paid upon purchase, alongside estate agent and legal fees, her total real loss is expected to exceed the £1 million mark.

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Targeting international buyers To widen the net, estate agents Chestertons have cast beyond the UK, inviting Chinese-speaking house-hunters to view the property through the firm's dedicated China Desk, according to the publication.

The official listing described the home as "stylish and very well presented" with "a beautiful, contemporary finish over four floors."

The property is a classic private mews townhouse, a style of residence rooted in London's 18th- and 19th-century horse-and-carriage era. Originally used as stables and staff accommodation behind grand townhouses, these converted buildings are now highly sought-after urban homes prized for their privacy.

Turner's modernised home features three bathrooms and a master bedroom that occupies the entire top floor, opening out onto a private balcony. Unlike sprawling celebrity mansions, the townhouse makes efficient use of vertical space, offering a more compact but exclusive form of London luxury.

From Sansa Stark to Lara Croft Despite the real estate setback, Turner continues to command a strong financial position, boasting an estimated fortune of £7.5 million (approx. ₹81 crore).

She rose to global prominence playing Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, where she earned £158,000 (approx. ₹1.7 crore) per episode.