'Startup City' Bengaluru matches Tokyo on office rents as 'Maximum City' Mumbai leasing surpasses 2025 record: Survey

Bengaluru, India's 'Startup City', is keeping pace with Tokyo in prime office rental growth, while Mumbai's commercial property market is witnessing a sharp revival in leasing activity, highlighting contrasting trends across the country's major business hubs.
According to Knight Frank's latest Asia-Pacific Research: Office Markets – Q3 2026 report, Bengaluru recorded an 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in prime office rents during the July-September quarter, matching Tokyo's growth rate. Bengaluru ranked fourth among 24 Asia-Pacific markets, while Tokyo took the third position.
Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded a 33% YoY increase in office leasing transactions in Q3 2026. The city's year-to-date (YTD) leasing volumes have already surpassed its full-year total for 2025, with India-focused occupiers accounting for more than half of the quarterly leasing activity.
Bengaluru's prime office rents increased 2.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹2,015 per sq ft per annum in Q3 2026. The city continued to benefit from demand from global capability centres (GCCs), which accounted for nearly 50% of its office leasing demand.
Despite a significant increase in new office completions, vacancy levels remained relatively stable at 13.4%, indicating that occupier demand continued to absorb additional supply.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong SAR recorded the highest annual rental growth at 17.1%, followed by Brisbane at 12.1%. Tokyo and Bengaluru both recorded 11.5% growth.
Mumbai's office market recorded a different trend, with leasing transactions rising 33% annually. Prime office rents in the city increased 4% YoY and 2% QoQ to ₹4,111 per sq ft per annum. Vacancy stood at 15.2%.
Knight Frank said India-focused occupiers contributed more than half of Mumbai's quarterly leasing activity, with YTD volumes already exceeding the city's full-year 2025 total.
Delhi-NCR recorded 5.4% annual growth in prime office rents, while rents remained unchanged sequentially at ₹4,428 per sq ft per annum. Its vacancy rate stood at 14.5%.
The region ranked eighth among APAC markets for rental growth. It also ranked seventh in the region by prime office occupancy cost, at $73.11 per sq ft per annum.
Office leasing across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR totalled 7.6 million sq ft in Q3 2026, declining 13.6% YoY. However, prime rents across the three markets increased by an average 7.5% annually.
Knight Frank attributed demand primarily to GCCs, flexible workspace operators and domestic occupiers, which helped offset weaker activity from third-party IT services firms.
The report expects leasing activity across the three Indian markets to remain broadly in line with the record levels seen in 2025.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.