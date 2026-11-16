Step inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Bungalow Jalsa worth ₹100 cr, features private gym, recording studio, garden

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan hit headlines over his lavish Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa. Reportedly, Bachchan's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, challenged a 1993 gift deed which transferred the ownership of the house to Jaya Bachchan. While the matter is said to be pending before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, let's take a look at the ₹100 crore bungalow which has now become a landmark for fans.
Jalsa has been a part of the Bachchan family for over 20 years now. Every Sunday, it continues to draw fans across the country who line up outside the bungalow to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor with flowers, gifts, placards and more.
From inside, Jalsa features plus interiors, an art collection and several facilities for one of the richest families in Bollywood.
Jalsa is reported to be one of the most expensive houses in India. Going by its name, it means ‘celebration’, which perfectly aligns with the grand scale of the residence and the stature of the superstar who calls it home. It is a two-story bungalow. It belongs to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who share it with their son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan didn't purchase his famous bungalow. In fact, Jalsa was gifted to him by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy as his remuneration for the hit film, Satte pe Satta. Previously, Bachchan lived in another bungalow, Pratiksha, with his family, including his parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, before moving to Jalsa.
Jalsa is reported to boast an impressive blend of grandeur and elegance, with floor-to-ceiling windows, striking chandeliers, baroque art pieces and statement rugs.
According to Architectural Digest, the residence features arched openings, antiques, artwork, pale walls and muted pastel tones.
The sprawling villa is said to house two private study rooms, a gym and a recording studio, which Bachchan once called his favourite spot in the house.
One of the most striking spaces in the house is its formal living area, which is reported to have a royal look. Architectural Digest added that it features high arches, a crystal chandelier and spectacular Turkish rugs, along with brass accents and silver art objects. Family photographs are also a part of the room.
Jalsa also comes with a simple yet lush garden with several personal touches. Reportedly, it features a temple housing idols of Ram and Sita. Bachchan has shared on his blog that he visits the temple to pray before stepping outside to greet fans. It is also reported to have a bench inspired by Madhushala, the popular collection of poems written by Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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