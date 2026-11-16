Step inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Bungalow Jalsa worth ₹100 cr, features private gym, recording studio, garden

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan hit headlines over his lavish Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa. Reportedly, Bachchan's sister-in-law, Ramola Bachchan, challenged a 1993 gift deed which transferred the ownership of the house to Jaya Bachchan. While the matter is said to be pending before the Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies in Andheri, let's take a look at the ₹100 crore bungalow which has now become a landmark for fans.

About Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow Jalsa Jalsa has been a part of the Bachchan family for over 20 years now. Every Sunday, it continues to draw fans across the country who line up outside the bungalow to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor with flowers, gifts, placards and more.

From inside, Jalsa features plus interiors, an art collection and several facilities for one of the richest families in Bollywood.

What's in the name Jalsa is reported to be one of the most expensive houses in India. Going by its name, it means ‘celebration’, which perfectly aligns with the grand scale of the residence and the stature of the superstar who calls it home. It is a two-story bungalow. It belongs to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who share it with their son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

How Amitabh Bachchan shifted to Jalsa Amitabh Bachchan didn't purchase his famous bungalow. In fact, Jalsa was gifted to him by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy as his remuneration for the hit film, Satte pe Satta. Previously, Bachchan lived in another bungalow, Pratiksha, with his family, including his parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, before moving to Jalsa.

What's inside Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa is reported to boast an impressive blend of grandeur and elegance, with floor-to-ceiling windows, striking chandeliers, baroque art pieces and statement rugs.

According to Architectural Digest, the residence features arched openings, antiques, artwork, pale walls and muted pastel tones.

The sprawling villa is said to house two private study rooms, a gym and a recording studio, which Bachchan once called his favourite spot in the house.

One of the most striking spaces in the house is its formal living area, which is reported to have a royal look. Architectural Digest added that it features high arches, a crystal chandelier and spectacular Turkish rugs, along with brass accents and silver art objects. Family photographs are also a part of the room.