Sunil Grover's ₹2.5 crore Mumbai apartment: 5 smart space-planning cues from the actor-comedian's home

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover was back in the spotlight this week with two back-to-back projects lined up: the film The Vvaan and the fifth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.
But away from the high-intensity characters he is set to play on screen, his Goregaon apartment, featured in an earlier episode of Asian Paints’ Where The Heart Is, revealed a much quieter, grounded side to the artist.
“Home is where you meet yourself,” said Sunil Grover about his ₹2.5 crore house, according to a Times Entertainment report.
Instead of the standard-issue glitz, typical of celebrity homes in Mumbai, Grover’s home focused on warmth, practicality, and clever layout choices. From rotating kitchen windows to an elevated study, the flat showed how targeted design interventions could reshape a city apartment without knocking down walls.
Here is a look at the key architectural and design elements that defined the space:
Rather than executing major structural overhauls, the design relied on large-scale visual installations to establish spatial identity. The entrance featured an expansive, hand-painted floral mural that grounded the entryway, while a prominent 'Tree of Life' artwork anchored the primary living area.
These treatments served as non-structural anchors, defining distinct functional zones and adding visual depth without altering the apartment's core footprint.
Instead of adopting the prevailing trend of open-plan layouts that merged kitchens directly into living spaces, the residence employed a distinct architectural mechanism. The kitchen integrated 360-degree rotating windows, establishing an adjustable partition.
This setup facilitated steady cross-ventilation and permitted natural light from the adjoining balcony to filter through, while preserving the physical segregation of the cooking area.
The dining area moved away from rigid, uniform seating conventions in favour of mixed proportions. Grover paired a substantial, heavy-wood dining table with varied seating styles, balancing traditional high-back wooden chairs with lighter elements.
This asymmetrical configuration maximised functional seating, broke visual monotony, and maintained smooth circulation pathways through the living space.
The apartment capitalised on its vertical volume by incorporating a mezzanine floor that served as a dedicated, private workspace for script reading and ideation. In contrast to the quiet study above, the lower level housed a specialised, fully soundproofed screening room.
This deliberate acoustic partition allowed audio, voice-over, and post-production work to take place without transferring noise to the rest of the living quarters.
The primary living area opened outward through double-height, floor-to-ceiling glass panels that led onto an expansive balcony overlooking the Mumbai skyline.
By dissolving the hard visual boundary between interior and exterior spaces, the design maximised natural daylight, visually enlarged the room's proportions, and softened the visual weight of the extensive wooden panelling used throughout the interior.
On a parting note, Sunil Grover said, “It doesn't matter how big your house is. What matters is the feeling that people want to come back to, and a sense of belonging comes from the people within it.”
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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