Real estate developer Supreme Universal has launched the second phase of its housing project in Chembur, Mumbai. The new phase will have 131 three-bedroom apartments and is expected to bring in ₹700 crore in revenue.
The new homes are part of Supreme Boulevard, a residential project spread across five acres. With this launch, the project's total estimated revenue potential has reached ₹3,000 crore, the company said.
The newly launched apartments are part of Tower C, which is the third tower in the project. Buyers will have two apartment options, measuring around 1,200 sq ft and 1,410 sq ft.
The company has not shared a confirmed possession date for these new homes in the announcement.
The new phase adds 131 three-bedroom homes to the project. It is part of a larger plan that includes four residential towers.
The first two towers, Tower A and Tower B, were launched in 2024. Tower C has now been opened for buyers, while the company plans to launch the fourth tower next year.
Supreme Boulevard will also have several facilities for residents. These include a clubhouse spread across 15,000 sq ft, a swimming pool, gym, yoga studio, spa, steam and sauna facilities.
The project will also have sports areas, landscaped gardens and open spaces. The company said it has planned around 50,000 sq ft of lifestyle amenities for residents.
Sunny Bijlani, joint managing director of Supreme Universal, said, “Our decision at Boulevard was to use the scale of the land to create a more complete residential offering in Chembur. Open spaces, landscaping and wellness facilities are substantial parts of that decision. We want buyers to consider the quality of the entire community they will live in, alongside the home they choose. Tower C builds on this proposition and the response we have seen across the earlier phases. This is our fourth project in Chembur, and our reputation here has been built on construction quality and timely delivery. Buyers are making a long-term commitment when they choose a home. Our responsibility is to earn that confidence through what we deliver, including the common spaces and facilities that are part of the promise.”
Supreme Boulevard is the company's fourth residential project in Chembur. The developer said it has continued to focus on the area because of its location and demand for larger homes.
Chembur has good road connections to several parts of Mumbai. The Eastern Freeway and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road make it easier to travel to areas such as South Mumbai and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
The suburb has also seen interest from homebuyers looking for larger apartments and access to schools, hospitals, shopping areas and other daily needs.
The latest launch comes at a time when developers are continuing to add premium homes across Mumbai. Larger apartments and projects with more facilities have become an important part of the city's housing market.
The ₹700 crore figure is the expected revenue from the newly launched phase. It does not mean that the company has already earned this amount. Similarly, the ₹3,000 crore figure is the estimated revenue potential of the entire Supreme Boulevard project.
With Tower C now launched and the fourth tower planned for next year, Supreme Universal is moving ahead with the next stages of its Chembur development.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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