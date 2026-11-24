Real estate developer Supreme Universal has launched the second phase of its housing project in Chembur, Mumbai. The new phase will have 131 three-bedroom apartments and is expected to bring in ₹700 crore in revenue.

The new homes are part of Supreme Boulevard, a residential project spread across five acres. With this launch, the project's total estimated revenue potential has reached ₹3,000 crore, the company said.

The newly launched apartments are part of Tower C, which is the third tower in the project. Buyers will have two apartment options, measuring around 1,200 sq ft and 1,410 sq ft.

The company has not shared a confirmed possession date for these new homes in the announcement.

What does the new phase offer? The new phase adds 131 three-bedroom homes to the project. It is part of a larger plan that includes four residential towers.

The first two towers, Tower A and Tower B, were launched in 2024. Tower C has now been opened for buyers, while the company plans to launch the fourth tower next year.

Supreme Boulevard will also have several facilities for residents. These include a clubhouse spread across 15,000 sq ft, a swimming pool, gym, yoga studio, spa, steam and sauna facilities.

The project will also have sports areas, landscaped gardens and open spaces. The company said it has planned around 50,000 sq ft of lifestyle amenities for residents.

Sunny Bijlani, joint managing director of Supreme Universal, said, “Our decision at Boulevard was to use the scale of the land to create a more complete residential offering in Chembur. Open spaces, landscaping and wellness facilities are substantial parts of that decision. We want buyers to consider the quality of the entire community they will live in, alongside the home they choose. Tower C builds on this proposition and the response we have seen across the earlier phases. This is our fourth project in Chembur, and our reputation here has been built on construction quality and timely delivery. Buyers are making a long-term commitment when they choose a home. Our responsibility is to earn that confidence through what we deliver, including the common spaces and facilities that are part of the promise.”

Supreme Universal expands its presence in Chembur Supreme Boulevard is the company's fourth residential project in Chembur. The developer said it has continued to focus on the area because of its location and demand for larger homes.

Chembur has good road connections to several parts of Mumbai. The Eastern Freeway and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road make it easier to travel to areas such as South Mumbai and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

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The suburb has also seen interest from homebuyers looking for larger apartments and access to schools, hospitals, shopping areas and other daily needs.

The latest launch comes at a time when developers are continuing to add premium homes across Mumbai. Larger apartments and projects with more facilities have become an important part of the city's housing market.

The ₹700 crore figure is the expected revenue from the newly launched phase. It does not mean that the company has already earned this amount. Similarly, the ₹3,000 crore figure is the estimated revenue potential of the entire Supreme Boulevard project.