Three Ansal Group directors arrested in Greater Noida, sent to custody for 15 days: Here's why they were arrested

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Thursday said that three Ansal Group directors were arrested after they failed to clear outstanding dues of over ₹77.66 crore to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Officials added that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) had ordered their detention for up to 15 days.

Citing a statement from the administration, news agency PTI reported that a joint team of police and revenue officials arrested the three directors on November 11 after warrants were issued under Section 171 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006. The provision allows authorities to arrest and detain defaulters for up to 15 days as part of the civil process for recovering outstanding dues.

The three arrested directors have been identified as Shriram, Mohammad Aleem and Tasleem Siddiqui, the statement added.

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Why were Ansal Group directors arrested? What are they accused of? Dadri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Kumar said, " ₹77,66,80,434 ( ₹77.66 crore), along with interest, was pending as land revenue dues against M/s Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Ltd and Uttam Steels Associates Ltd under recovery certificates issued by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA)."

He added, "They were produced before the SDM after their arrest and given an opportunity to present their case and either pay the outstanding amount or furnish adequate security."

Meanwhile, UP-RERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “UP RERA has already discharged its responsibility by adjudicating the cases in favour of the homebuyers and issuing recovery certificates against the company for the outstanding dues. However, the matter subsequently went before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the Supreme Court, and proceedings are currently subject to judicial consideration. The company’s parent unit in Lucknow is also under the NCLT’s purview, while the status of the other units has been dealt with separately,” Hindustan Times reported.

However, as the three accused failed to deposit the outstanding dues or furnish sufficient security, the SDM ordered their detention for a period not exceeding 15 days to recover the amount.

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Kumar said the district administration was prioritising the recovery of outstanding amounts under recovery certificates issued by RERA and other government departments. He noted, "Strict legal action, including attachment of bank accounts and movable and immovable properties, their auction and arrests, will be taken against builders and other defaulters who have failed to clear their outstanding dues for a long time."

Additionally, an order was forwarded to the superintendent of the district jail to take all three Ansal Group directors into custody in accordance with the law, the statement added.

Following the action against the Ansal Group directors, the district administration has appealed to all defaulters in Dadri to settle their pending dues immediately, warning of legal action in case of non-payment.