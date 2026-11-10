Who is Aaryamann Sethi? Meet Archana Puran Singh’s son who built his dream home with YouTube

Bollywood actor Archana Puran Singh's elder son Aaryamann Sethi recently gave a tour of his newly renovated home alongside his fiancee Yogita Bihani. During the tour, Sethi revealed how YouTube helped him earn and made a "huge" change in his life. He posted the video on his YouTube channel.
He said, "All the furniture in this house, all the interior work, Yogi and I did it with our own money."
He thanked YouTube, saying, “Thanks to you guys. YouTube has been a huge change in me. It's led to brand deals, and it's led to me being able to have a career, and it's made my music.”
Born in January 1994, Aaryamann Sethi is an Indian YouTuber, singer, songwriter, and content creator.
He runs a YouTube channel named "Aary Vlogs," where he shares family moments, personal life updates, and original music. He has 3,84,000 followers as of November 2026.
Aaryamann is the older son of veteran actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, and the elder brother of Ayushmaan Sethi.
According to Rapture, Aaryamann studied at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai and pursued graduation at Pangbourne College, England.
As a teenager, he pursued a career as a footballer, moving to England at age 14 to train at a football academy (where he once played against Raheem Sterling and faced trials interest from clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea) before severe leg fractures and injuries ended his sporting ambitions.
He has spoken openly about struggling to break into acting despite his film-family background, a situation he jokingly calls “reverse nepotism," his biography on StarsUnfolded read.
Growing up with two working actors as parents, he moved into creative work of his own rather than following either of them directly onto the acting screen.
Alongside the vlogging, he writes and composes his own music, has released the singles-cum-music-videos Chhoti Baatein and Madhubala in 2025. The music videos Chhoti Baatein and Madhubala, both featured Yogita Bihani.
StarsUnfolded added that he plays the tabla and that he teaches music to children who cannot afford paid classes. He reportedly also tutored students in mathematics, pointing to an interest in teaching alongside performing.
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