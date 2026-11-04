Who is Vishal Mishra? Report reveals details of ₹22 crore worth of property Toxic composer bought in Mumbai's Andheri

Singer Vishal Mishra has reportedly purchased four residential apartments measuring in Mumbai's Andheri for a total of ₹22.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to the documents, the apartments are located in Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society in Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara, Andheri West, CRE Matrix reported.

The registration documents showed that the transactions involved four sellers and collectively amounted to ₹22.25 crore. Mishra also paid approximately ₹1.33 crore in stamp duty, and the transactions were registered on October 26, 2026.

In addition to the apartments, the purchase included three stilt parking spaces and two terraces.

Who is Vishal Mishra? Vishal Mishra is a playback singer, music composer, and songwriter known for his soulful, romantic ballads and contributions to Hindi cinema.

He was the music composer and singer for the 2026 Malayalam/Kannada/Hindi action-gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas.

He rose to prominence with 'Kaise Hua' from Kabir Singh and has since delivered popular tracks such as “Pehle Bhi Main” (Animal), “Janiye”, “Manjha”, “Khoobsurat” (Stree 2), and “Naacho Naacho” (RRR).

In his initial days, Mishra's path in the music industry was guided by the esteemed Lalit Pandit, half of the legendary composer duo Jatin-Lalit, according to vishalmishra.co.in.

From his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi (simultaneously dubbed Tutak Tutak Tutiya in Hindi), Vishal’s musical journey quickly gained momentum.

He first captured widespread attention with the soul-stirring track “Jaane De” from the film Qarib Qarib Singlle.

His career was then catapulted to a new level of fame with the romantic ballad “Kaise Hua” from the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. The song became a massive hit, and his work on the film’s soundtrack earned him prestigious accolades, including the Filmfare and IIFA Award for Best Music Director.

How much did Vishal Mishra pay for each apartment? Inside ₹ 22.25 crore property deal According to the report, Mishra purchased the four apartments across two floors from three individuals.

The largest transaction involved two apartments combined into a duplex unit spread across two floors. Mishra purchased this combined unit for approximately ₹9.30 crore.

Together, the two apartments have a built-up area of 1,640.63 sq ft and a super built-up area of 2,050 sq ft, according to the documents.

Mishra purchased another apartment for approximately ₹4.27 crore, which has a built-up area of 880.27 sq ft and a super built-up area of 1,100 sq ft.

Another apartment, with a built-up area of 971 sq ft, was purchased for approximately ₹4.02 crore, according to the documents.

The fourth apartment was purchased for approximately ₹4.67 crore. It has a built-up area of 760.25 sq ft and a super built-up area of 950 sq ft. The four transactions together add up to ₹22.25 crore.

The apartments were purchased along with three stilt parking spaces, and a stamp duty of ₹1.33 crore was paid, for which the transaction was registered on October 26, 2026.

The documents show the combined built-up area of the four apartments is 4,058.21 sq ft, while their total super built-up area is 5,071 sq ft.

In addition to the apartment area, the property documents mention two terraces as part of the sale. A 565 sq ft terrace is attached to the combined duplex unit, while another terrace measuring 380 sq ft is attached to another apartment.