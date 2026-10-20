Why pay ₹100 cr for Gurgaon society flat? Ashneer Grover’s posh DLF Camellias tour answers - ‘Doesn’t look like India’

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe, owns an apartment in Gurugram’s DLF Camellias, where residences are valued at around ₹100 crore. Although the entrepreneur has rented out his apartment and currently resides in Delhi, he recently took viewers on a tour of the luxury residential complex.

During the tour, Grover suggested that the property could command an even higher price, given the facilities available to its residents. “They have created a different city altogether. It is nothing like India,” Ashneer said.

Ashneer Grover explains what makes DLF Camellias special In his latest YouTube vlog, Grover described the experience of entering the neighbourhood around DLF Camellias and highlighted the exclusivity of its surroundings.

“It is a different world as soon as you enter Golf Links. There are three societies here, one of them being DLF Camellias.” As he entered the complex, he added, “The best part about this place is their private roads.”

According to Grover, the greenery, well-maintained surroundings and open spaces are among the key attractions of the property. He pointed out that the complex is located beside a golf course, followed by a walking track extending for more than 1 km.

“The real luxury is the cleanliness and the landscape,” he said, explaining that these features contribute significantly to the property's value.

Grover also drew attention to the tree-lined roads, which provide shade and give the complex the appearance of a landscaped boulevard.

“You won’t have to struggle with the sun as soon as you enter here, as it is full of trees providing enough shade. It is a proper boulevard.”

Why Ashneer Grover visits the club despite not living there Although Grover owns an apartment in DLF Camellias, he revealed that he does not currently occupy it. Instead, the property has been leased to tenants, and he continues to live in Delhi.

“It is because I live in Delhi, and the flat I own here has been leased out to someone. So I don’t enter the apartment at all,” he explained.

However, the entrepreneur continues to visit the complex to make use of its club facilities, which include spaces for socialising, professional meetings and recreation.

The club features a boutique coffee shop overlooking a large swimming pool. Residents also have access to meeting rooms that are regularly used for professional engagements.

“A lot of people here conduct their board meetings in these meeting rooms,” Grover said.

The waiting area outside the meeting rooms holds a special significance for him, as he revealed that he wrote his book, Doglapan, while sitting there.

“I wrote my book Doglapan sitting right here,” he said.

Another meeting space, named Intimo, can accommodate up to 250 people, he added.

Party areas, workstations and banquet facilities Grover also showed a dedicated party area where residents can entertain guests without bringing them into their private homes.

“If you don’t want people to come to your private house, then you can host them directly at this party area,” he explained.

The club also offers designated workstations that residents can use for work or study. Pointing towards one such space, Grover observed that both working professionals and students use the facilities.

He also took a light-hearted dig at the younger residents, saying, “Yes, kids here do study, in case you thought sab bigde nawab hai.”

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Praising the range of amenities available, Grover said, “I don’t know any other property in India which offers this level of amenities.”

The complex also houses a banquet hall with a capacity of up to 500 guests, allowing residents to organise large gatherings within the premises.

“This is good enough for a gathering of up to 500 people. Basically, you don’t have to step out and stay away from reality,” he said.

Grover further pointed out that the outdoor areas are air-conditioned, adding to the property's range of luxury features.

Spa, indoor pool and wellness facilities The club has a dedicated spa area and an indoor swimming pool, along with facilities designed for relaxation and wellness.

Among the features highlighted by Grover were a large jacuzzi and a snow room that allows residents to experience cold therapy. The facilities are designed to offer both hot and cold treatments.

“You can get done your hot and cold therapy here,” he said.

Other wellness amenities include a sauna room and a tropical shower. The club also has live breakfast counters for residents.

Bowling alley, karaoke lounge and private smoking room Beyond wellness and business facilities, DLF Camellias offers a range of entertainment options.

During the tour, Grover showcased a bowling alley, a karaoke lounge equipped with large screens and a microphone system, a piano, a bar, an à la carte restaurant, a pool table and a foosball table.

The bar area also features screens where cricket matches are shown, attracting residents who want to watch games together.

“In the bar area, cricket matches keep running on the screens, and people gather to watch,” Grover said.

The complex also has a separate smoking lounge furnished with comfortable couches. Residents can use the space to smoke cigars and play cards. Lockers are available for storing cigars that have been partially smoked.

Grover subsequently took viewers to the property's movie theatre, which he claimed had received several awards for being among the world's best presidential halls.

A separate poker room is also available within the complex.

“Of course, no gambling allowed,” he clarified.

Swimming pools, squash court and amphitheatre The outdoor facilities include two swimming pools, a squash court and an amphitheatre, which can be used to host events and activities for residents.

Grover described how the amphitheatre becomes a venue for children's events and celebrations.

“Yahan bachchon ke liye mela ho jata hai (It’s like a carnival here),” he said.

Highlighting the atmosphere within the complex, he added, “It is a very friendly and great place for residents.”

Ashneer Grover says DLF Camellias apartments deserve a higher price Explaining his assessment of the property's high valuation, Grover said its appeal goes beyond the apartments themselves. In his view, the privacy, landscaping and extensive amenities collectively create an exclusive residential ecosystem.

“I find it very fundamental for the kind of ecosystem that has been created by DLF. It is a very private place. It doesn’t look like India. Usika premium price aap pay kar rahe ho. I think it is worth a lot more for the facilities,” he said.

Despite taking viewers through the club and several common areas, Grover did not show the interior of his own apartment, as it remains occupied by tenants.

“Cannot show you my apartment as I have leased it out. Once they vacate, I will move in and give you the tour of the flat as well,” he said.

Concluding the tour, Grover praised the extensive landscaping and the number of gardeners employed to maintain the property's green spaces.