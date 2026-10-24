YEIDA probe finds 52 outsiders posing as farmers to obtain residential plots in Yamuna City

An investigation by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has found alleged irregularities in applications for residential plots reserved for farmers in Yamuna City, with 52 outside investors reportedly posing as local farmers to claim rehabilitation benefits.

The authority examined 88 applications seeking plot relocation benefits across 30 villages in Phase I. Following detailed scrutiny of documents and historical satellite imagery, only 13 applicants were found eligible, while the remaining 75 claims were disqualified, reported The420.in.

Officials reviewed land records, residency documents and satellite images dating from 2010 to 2012 to establish whether applicants met the prescribed eligibility conditions. The authority is now initiating proceedings against individuals suspected of seeking benefits in violation of established rules.

Satellite images expose alleged irregularities According to the investigation, rising land prices driven by infrastructure development in the region encouraged outside buyers to purchase agricultural land in anticipation of securing residential plots earmarked for displaced farmers.

Some applicants allegedly constructed temporary structures on acquired land to make their properties appear to be longstanding residential dwellings, thereby strengthening their claims for rehabilitation benefits.

To verify these claims, YEIDA cross-checked the documents submitted by applicants against historical satellite imagery and other records.

The scrutiny reportedly established that 52 applicants were not residents of the local area. In another 23 cases, officials found either no structure on the land or unauthorised construction undertaken after the issuance of land acquisition notifications.

These findings rendered the claims ineligible under the applicable norms, the report said.

The verification exercise was aimed at distinguishing genuine farmers affected by land acquisition from individuals who allegedly purchased land primarily to benefit from the authority's rehabilitation and plot allocation policies.

YEIDA chief stresses strict eligibility criteria YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said individuals purchasing land solely for speculative investment would not qualify for rehabilitation benefits intended for farmers displaced by development projects.

He emphasised that eligibility would be determined by documentary evidence, statutory provisions and the actual status of the land, rather than land ownership alone.

The authority's position is that rehabilitation benefits must be restricted to eligible landowners who satisfy the prescribed conditions. The latest findings could lead to further action against applicants whose claims were found to be inconsistent with the rules.

The investigation also highlights the role of historical satellite imagery in identifying discrepancies between applicants' claims and the physical condition of land before and after acquisition notifications.

Compensation payments and leaseback cases remain pending Separately, Singh addressed the pending distribution of an additional 64.7% compensation to farmers, stating that the authority had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over dues linked to the Suraksha Group.

The compensation issue remains a separate matter from the investigation into residential plot eligibility.

YEIDA has also taken enforcement action in previous cases involving leaseback allotments. The authority had cancelled 97 such allotments where land was allegedly sought for purposes that did not meet the prescribed residential requirements.

Appeals against those cancellations are currently pending review.