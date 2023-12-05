Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Real money gaming firms risk huge revenue loss by FY28 on GST levy: Report

Real money gaming firms risk huge revenue loss by FY28 on GST levy: Report

Varuni Khosla

  • Industry estimates real gaming to generate 6,500-6,800 crore in direct taxes and 75,000-76,000 crore in indirect taxes for the exchequer during FY24-28

India has a gaming community of about 42.5 crore gamers, the second largest globally after China.

New Delhi: India's online gaming market is expected to grow to 33,243 crore by FY28, but the real money gaming (RMG) segment will be under pressure in the wake of the 28% GST levy on the industry, according to a new report.

EY's latest report titled 'New Frontiers: Navigating the Evolving Landscape for Online Gaming in India' said India has a gaming community of about 42.5 crore gamers, the second largest globally after China. The online gaming market, after growing at a 28% CAGR from FY20-23 to 16,428 crore, is projected to maintain a 15% CAGR till FY28.

The RMG sub-segment, a major contributor to the online gaming ecosystem, accounted for 84% of the market share in FY23, featuring over 400 startups.

Despite its dominance, the segment's revenue share is expected to decrease to 75.4% by FY28, mainly due to the recent GST amendments. Industry estimates this sub-segment to generate 6,500-6,800 crore in direct taxes and 75,000-76,000 crore in indirect taxes (GST) for the exchequer during FY24-28.

The 50th GST Council meeting proposed to hike the tax rate on online gaming to 28%. The final decision, pending a lack of consensus on the valuation base, was deferred to the GST Council's 51st meeting, where the tax rate hike and valuation changes were finalized.

In FY23, RMG constituted 84% of the total online gaming market, yielding 1,700 crore in GST. However, the industry believes with the revised GST rates and valuation methods, annual GST collections could soar by 113% CAGR from the FY23 base to reach an estimated 75,000-76,000 crore by FY28.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
