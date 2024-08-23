Can reality shows like Bigg Boss retain their charm without top stars as hosts?

Reality show Bigg Boss is quite popular with audiences, so much so that since its television debut in Hindi in 2006, the franchise has been extended into several Indian languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Film industry's top stars helming the show as a host has been a driving force for its popularity. In the absence of a charismatic celebrity, audiences tend to lose interest, broadcasters and entertainment industry experts said.

Star hosts such as Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan have taken a break from the recent season of Bigg Boss Hindi (OTT) and Tamil, respectively, that they have long been associated with.

This likely hurt the viewership of the shows. Experts argue that much of the show's content revolves around these big stars and audiences are excited to watch them. Yet, their absence may also bring an opportunity for the makers to try something new to perhaps break the monotony and predictability.

Read more: Prasar Bharati's OTT ambition: Can it compete in a crowded market? According to a report by media consulting firm Ormax, the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT, which concluded on 2 August, with Anil Kapoor as host clocked 17.8 million views, compared to a total 19.5 million views for the previous season hosted by Salman Khan. Although the OTT version of the reality show is only three seasons old, experts point out that the brand is now well associated with Khan by now, thanks to multiple TV seasons.

“Star hosts are crucial to the appeal of reality shows due to their charisma and popularity, which can significantly boost viewership. For example, Amitabh Bachchan's hosting of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been key in turning it into a cultural phenomenon with high ratings. The presence of a star host often adds an extra layer of entertainment that enhances the show’s overall appeal,” Rupali Chavan, senior vice-president at media agency Mudramax, said.

Sure, celebrity hosts can consume a large portion of a show's budget. Yet, while hiring a less well-known host might reduce costs, it could fail to create enough buzz, and harm viewership. Conversely, a popular host may justify higher fees through increased ratings and advertising revenue, making the overall impact context-dependent, Chavan added.

A senior executive at a broadcast network agreed that consistency of star hosts is an integral part of the success of reality shows, and any change will impact viewership and engagement, given that at least two out of the seven days of content is centred around the host. “The good thing with a change, however, is a break from audience expectations because otherwise content can slip into a predictable cycle. But many of these names are now synonymous with the shows and the hosts are also aware that the project helps them reach out to family audiences,” the executive said.

When an actor or a celebrity becomes the host of a reality show, viewership typically sees a jump. Reality show hosts bring their equity to the table, influencing their fan base to watch the shows that they are hosting, said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO, OTTPlay, the recommendation and content discovery platform for streaming services launched by HT Media Labs (part of the same organization as Mint).

Read more: Financial indiscipline of film producers under the scanner as market crumbles “Star hosts become associated with the 'brand' of the show, owing to their personality and style of hosting. Bringing in a different star can definitely help in lowering costs and that is the approach that JioCinema has chosen to take with Bigg Boss. Anil Kapoor is reported to be earning ₹3-4 crore per week on the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT, which is around 25% of Salman Khan’s budget. However, the Bigg Boss show is strongly associated with Salman Khan and this may impact viewership and TRPs,” Mudaliar said.

Switching to more affordable hosts can be financially advantageous but may come with risks related to audience retention and engagement, depending on the new host’s popularity and appeal, he added, citing the example of the third season of Kaun Banega Crorepati where Shah Rukh Khan could not live up to the impact that Amitabh Bachchan had created, despite his extensive fan base.