Bengaluru: Institutional investments in real estate this year are expected to be in the $3.8 billion-$4 billion range, much lower than 2020, unless a few large portfolio deals are inked at the end of the year, according to property advisory JLL India.

Investments had crossed the $5 billion mark in 2020, due to large portfolio deals worth $3.2 billion during the last quarter of the year.

JLL, however, estimates that 2022 would again see a recovery in investments, expected to cross $5 billion, which was witnessed by the real estate sector annually during the 2017-2020 period.

Investors, besides the office sector, also allocated fresh capital in the residential segment which staged a smart recovery, while warehousing and data centers continued to attract investments this year. The retail sector witnessed capital commitments through investment platforms that remain bullish on its growth prospects.

“…Investments almost doubled year-on-year during the first nine months of 2021 at $2.9 billion. India’s third REIT was listed in February 2021 which was oversubscribed by 7.9 times indicating investor appetite. REIT players continued to raise low-cost debt and use the proceeds to acquire assets at attractive valuations during the year. As the second wave receded, the office market also showed signs of recovery. The net absorption for Q3 2021 at 5.9 million sq ft, was the highest in the year to date. Given the transaction activity recorded so far in Q4, the last quarter is expected to be the strongest," said Radha Dhir, CEO and country head, India, JLL.

“…Listing of REITs, distressed opportunities, asset diversification, high growth data center, and logistics segments will drive the investment momentum in 2022," Dhir added.

JLL estimates the office sector to clock a 30-35% y-o-y growth in net absorption levels in 2022 but remain much below the highs of 2019. The residential segment is expected to reach pre-covid quarterly sales volumes in 2022, and given the strong momentum may also match the pre-demonetization quarterly sales in the latter half of 2022.

“…While market recovery remains on track, it will not be a straight line across the asset classes, as each finds it is next to normal. The key factor in the pace and rate of recovery will be the prevailing conditions as there is a looming threat of new variants which may disrupt the growth trajectory," said Dr. Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research & REIS (India), JLL.

The residential sector has witnessed green shoots of recovery and is expected to gain further momentum in 2022. Renewed buyer confidence, reduction in home loan rates, incentives and discounts by the developers were instrumental in supporting the residential market recovery. The January- September 2021 period recorded a healthy quantum of sales and launches, which are inching towards those of the pre-covid era. Sales of more than 77,000 residential units were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021, an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year. New launches of around 93,000 units were recorded, indicating an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year.

JLL’s analysis suggests that 2022 will register 20%-25% annual growth in sales as compared to the previous year due to affordable synergy and other positive market conditions. With strong end-user demand and conducive market conditions, average sales volume is expected to reach the average quarterly sale of 35,926 units recorded in the pre-covid year of 2019.

Property prices are expected to remain largely stable, with the main objective of developers focused on supporting the current momentum in sales activity and driving it further.

