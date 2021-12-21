Realty investments in 2021 expected to be lower than 2020: JLL

The residential sector has witnessed green shoots of recovery and is expected to gain further momentum in 2022. Renewed buyer confidence, reduction in home loan rates, incentives and discounts by the developers were instrumental in supporting the residential market recovery. The January- September 2021 period recorded a healthy quantum of sales and launches, which are inching towards those of the pre-covid era. Sales of more than 77,000 residential units were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021, an increase of 47% compared to the same period last year. New launches of around 93,000 units were recorded, indicating an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year.

