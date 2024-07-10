REC Ltd avails green loan worth $200 mn from Deutsche Bank AG

New Delhi: State-run REC Ltd has availed a $200-million loan from Deutsche Bank AG to finance green projects in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This strategic investment is in line with the company’s green finance framework, said a company statement on Wednesday.

"This green facility is a first of its kind successful collaboration between an Indian government entity and Deutsche Bank AG, GIFT City branch," it said.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC said: "This successful transaction is in line with REC's commitment to enhance its green energy financing and sustainable projects capabilities as well as the global community's support for sustainable development projects in India. This benchmark transaction is anticipated to pave way for more such collaborations in future which can help in achieving nation's goals in green space financing."

Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group, India said: "Our collaboration with REC underscores our steadfast commitment to advancing environmentally responsible initiatives and promoting sustainable financing within India. This transaction reinforces Deutsche Bank's expertise in green financing, demonstrating our ability to support clients in their transformation towards a carbon-free future."

In the last financial year, REC Ltd sanctioned loans worth ₹3.59 trillion, out of which ₹1.36 trillion were for renewable energy projects. The company plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its loan book to 30% by 2030 from the current 10%.

Shares of REC on the BSE closed at ₹629.70 on Wednesday, higher by 2.87% from its previous close.

