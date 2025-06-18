Recent helicopter crashes spark calls for overhaul of safety protocols
Summary
Between May and June, six helicopter-related incidents have happened, with the latest involving a Bell 407 helicopter that crashed on 15 June in Uttarakhand. Most of these crashes occurred in Uttarakhand, a hilly region, around the Char Dham Yatra, an annual Hindu pilgrimage.
A spate of helicopter accidents in recent months, including two fatal crashes that killed 13 people, has ignited urgent calls for a significant overhaul of regulatory oversight and safety protocols in the country's aviation sector.
