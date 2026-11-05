New Delhi: India is moving to allow wider use of recycled plastic in food packaging, offering food delivery platforms, consumer goods companies and packaging makers a way to meet mandatory recycling targets without compromising food safety. Under draft rules proposed by the food safety regulator, recycled plastic would have to meet the same safety standards as new plastic, with strict safeguards against chemical contamination. The move could help remove a key regulatory hurdle that has held back the use of recycled materials in food packaging.
India plans to allow recycled plastic for food packaging
SummaryIndia plans to widen the use of recycled plastic in food packaging, helping food delivery platforms and consumer goods companies meet recycling targets. The proposal has strict caveats on safety standards, as the regulator seeks to balance sustainability with the risk of food contamination.
New Delhi: India is moving to allow wider use of recycled plastic in food packaging, offering food delivery platforms, consumer goods companies and packaging makers a way to meet mandatory recycling targets without compromising food safety. Under draft rules proposed by the food safety regulator, recycled plastic would have to meet the same safety standards as new plastic, with strict safeguards against chemical contamination. The move could help remove a key regulatory hurdle that has held back the use of recycled materials in food packaging.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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