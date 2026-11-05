India plans to allow recycled plastic for food packaging

“FSSAI is right to hold recycled PE and PP to virgin plastic standards; that is the only acceptable bar near food. But recycling multi-layer packaging does not close the loop. At best, it gives plastic one lower-grade life before it returns to the waste stream, where most multi-layer packs end up burnt in cement kilns,” said Ved Krishna, managing director of Pakka Ltd, an Uttra Pradesh-based regenerative packaging maker specializing in food packaging. "The draft allows a recycled layer inside another multi-layer pack, which almost nobody recycles, merely shifting the problem. FSSAI took a better route by mandating plastic-free pan masala packs. For many dry foods, soil-biodegradable paper can already work. That thinking should expand to more food categories.”