Red Sea attacks send shockwaves through Indian exim business; container costs up 400%; freight rates soar
Container costs have surged, routes have been diverted around Africa, and there is growing uncertainty. Exporters are struggling with competitiveness loss and logistical nightmares, while importers face rising costs and potential inflationary pressures.
Once a vital trade artery, the Red Sea has become a treacherous waterway due to recent attacks on cargo ships. The raids have sent shockwaves through Indian businesses, particularly exporters and importers, who are grappling with a perfect storm of skyrocketing container prices, extended transit times, and growing uncertainty.