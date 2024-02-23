Red sea trade disruptions to affect the fertiliser, capital goods sectors the most: Crisil report
The crisis around the Red Sea due to the Houthi rebels' attacks has led to trade disruptions around the Suez Canal. The fertiliser and capital goods will be the most affected sectors if the situation persists for longer duration
The Houthi rebels' attacks in Yemen to pressurise Israel to stop its offensive against Hamas in Gaza have wider implications for global trade via the Suez Canal. According to Crisil, out of all the sectors, India’s trade of fertilisers and capital goods has been affected the most because of Houthi rebels' attacks in the Red Sea. Whereas, trade in sectors like metals and textiles are the least affected sectors because of the Red Sea crisis.