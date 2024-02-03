Redefining strategies for India's affordable housing challenges
It is imperative for the government to consider new indicators that accurately reflect on-the-ground housing affordability, taking into account regional price differences
In India's dynamic housing market, the challenge of affordability for lower-income groups remains a critical issue. Despite a government benchmark established in 2008, which defines housing as affordable if monthly payments do not exceed 30% of a household's gross income, this standard struggles to fully capture the reality of affordability in the current housing landscape.