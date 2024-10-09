Industry
Reel estate: Meet the Insta-savvy property agents changing how homes are bought
Madhurima Nandy 10 min read 09 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Summary
- Would you be willing to buy an apartment after watching an Instagram Reel or a YouTube video? These social media influencers certainly hope you will. Here’s a look at how they operate and who they’re influencing.
Bengaluru: Aflatoon (outstanding)... zordar (strong)... zabardast (fantastic). Rafique Merchant often uses these words during his virtual property tours on Instagram and YouTube. The real estate agent’s popularity on social media even saw him play a cameo in the 2023 Netflix movie Rana Naidu, where he plays himself. “I sell a crappy apartment to the actor Abhishek Banerjee in the movie," Merchant laughs.
