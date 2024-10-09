Down South, Shiva Reddy is equally busy. “Depending on the time zone, our day starts with prospective buyers from Australia, then Singapore and Malaysia, and then US customers reach out at night," says Reddy, 35, a third-generation property broker and vice president of Chennai-based Hanu Reddy Realty. “The conversion rate (in transactions) is about 2% now, but we expect that to go up significantly in the years to come," says Reddy, who mainly does secondary or resale transactions. Reddy started marketing projects on Instagram a year back and has 28,700 followers. He showcases properties in six south Indian cities and Pune. The company is now entering Vijayawada as well.