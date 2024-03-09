Regional films lag even as Hindi box office soars
NEW DELHI : Smaller regional language industries such as Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati saw a dip in footfalls and revenue in 2023 despite ticket prices not rising, according to media consulting firm Ormax. This comes in a year when Hindi language box office collections may have crossed the ₹5,000 mark.