NEW DELHI : In the absence of big Hindi film releases that will only start hitting screens this Friday with Gangubai Kathiawadi , smaller Hollywood and regional language films have helped to keep the box office momentum going. Marathi film Pawankhind managed impressive opening weekend collections of around Rs. 6.25-6.50 crore after its release last Friday. The film was released on around 525 screens and was impacted by the 50% capacity limit in Maharashtra.

Only a few Marathi films have gone over the Rs. 10 crore first day mark in the history of the industry. Sairat, the highest grosser in the language, had opened to around Rs. 11.50 crore in 2016.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Uncharted, based on a popular video game and starring Tom Holland of Spider-Man: No Way Home fame, managed a decent opening day figure of around Rs. 1.50 crore, finding traction primarily in the metros. Comedy drama Badhaai Do has also shown decent hold in its second weekend with collections of Rs. 4.25 crore which is a drop of around 40% from the first weekend, with total earnings currently at Rs. 14.37 crore. Trade website Box Office India said the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar should finish at Rs. 20 crore, in the same range as another niche romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that had released recently.

Starting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi on 25 February, Bollywood will have a new release every week, going forward, including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund (4 March), Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (11 March), Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey (18 March) and the much-awaited RRR (25 March), among others.

Aamir Khan has moved his much-delayed period drama Laal Singh Chadha to an August release from April, and the film will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L.Rai for the Independence Day weekend. Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey has chosen to release in place of Khan’s film on 14 April, on the other hand, clashing with period drama KGF: Chapter 2.

