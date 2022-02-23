Regional, Hollywood films keep the box office momentum going

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Uncharted, based on a popular video game and starring Tom Holland of Spider-Man: No Way Home fame, managed a decent opening day figure of around Rs. 1.50 crore, finding traction primarily in the metros. Comedy drama Badhaai Do has also shown decent hold in its second weekend with collections of Rs. 4.25 crore which is a drop of around 40% from the first weekend, with total earnings currently at Rs. 14.37 crore. Trade website Box Office India said the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar should finish at Rs. 20 crore, in the same range as another niche romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that had released recently.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}