OTT platforms embrace regional languages in over half of content
The share of vernacular content will increase to 55% in the mid to long term of the total content produced as regional OTT platforms flourish and achieve scale on the back of dubbing and subtitling, according to the latest Ficci and EY media and entertainment industry report. According to industry experts, the share of vernacular content is around 30% now.