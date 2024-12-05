Regional cinema's box office struggle: Why Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi films are losing out
SummaryDespite some successes, many regional films struggle as viewers become more discerning. Post-covid, audiences prefer light-hearted and nostalgic films celebrating local culture.
The regional language film industry has been struggling to stay afloat, producing only a handful of hits such as Bohurupi (Bengali) and Baipan Bhari Deva (Marathi) even during the prolonged absence of Bollywood blockbusters. Experts said audiences in these markets, like Hindi movie viewers, have also become selective and few films have been able to meet their expectations.