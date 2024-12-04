“There is an absence of any unified legal definition that states what is permitted in online gaming, and what isn’t. In due course, companies have innovated in various ways to present a range of games that have no skill involved as a game of skill. The variety of offerings in the industry has ballooned as a result. But, realistically, it is unlikely that there will be any progress on regulating the industry, which has hit a phase of limbo, until the Supreme Court decides on the issue of retrospective GST (goods and services tax) notices, as well as all the pending appeals by the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments against orders of high courts that struck down legislations imposing complete bans on real money skill-based games," he said.